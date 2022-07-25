Motorola Edge X30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

With a 200MP camera and the most advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture, Motorola is introducing the Edge X30 Pro smartphone.

The confirmation comes from Geekbench, where the flagship was benchmarked and predictably returned impressive results in raw performance.

The Moto Edge X30 Pro’s scores of 1,252 for a single core and 3,972 for multiple cores are consistent with those from previous tests.

The phone will debut in China first with a significantly altered interface, and there will also be a 12GB RAM option and Android 12 as the operating system.

Other alleged specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W rapid charging, up to 512 GB of internal storage, and 50MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait cameras.

Advertisement

The launch is set for August 2, and at that time all the information, including cost and availability, will be made public.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 72,380.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G DISPLAY Type OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM) Display Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels CAMERA Back Camera 200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Front Camera 60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera) Camera Features Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color White, Black PLATFORM OS Android 12, MYUI 3.0 CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus GPU Adreno 730 MEMORY Internal 128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM Card slot No BATTERY Capacity Non-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds. CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG No Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM Games Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available Protection Glass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)

Also Read Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2 Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable smartphone was rumoured to be delayed just yesterday,...