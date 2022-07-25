Motorola Edge X30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2
Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable smartphone was rumoured to be delayed just yesterday,...
With a 200MP camera and the most advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture, Motorola is introducing the Edge X30 Pro smartphone.
The confirmation comes from Geekbench, where the flagship was benchmarked and predictably returned impressive results in raw performance.
The Moto Edge X30 Pro’s scores of 1,252 for a single core and 3,972 for multiple cores are consistent with those from previous tests.
The phone will debut in China first with a significantly altered interface, and there will also be a 12GB RAM option and Android 12 as the operating system.
Other alleged specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W rapid charging, up to 512 GB of internal storage, and 50MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait cameras.
The launch is set for August 2, and at that time all the information, including cost and availability, will be made public.
The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 72,380.
Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Band
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM)
|Display Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Front Camera
|60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|White, Black
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, MYUI 3.0
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|No
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable & Built in Available
|Protection
|Glass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)
