Motorola Edge X30 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

With a 200MP camera and the most advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 architecture, Motorola is introducing the Edge X30 Pro smartphone.

The confirmation comes from Geekbench, where the flagship was benchmarked and predictably returned impressive results in raw performance.

The Moto Edge X30 Pro’s scores of 1,252 for a single core and 3,972 for multiple cores are consistent with those from previous tests.

The phone will debut in China first with a significantly altered interface, and there will also be a 12GB RAM option and Android 12 as the operating system.

Other alleged specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W rapid charging, up to 512 GB of internal storage, and 50MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait cameras.

The launch is set for August 2, and at that time all the information, including cost and availability, will be made public.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Edge X30 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 72,380.

Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Band1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
DISPLAY
TypeOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM)
Display Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
CAMERA
Back Camera200MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.55, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.2, 114? (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Front Camera60 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.8, 0.61µm (Selfie Camera)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions163.6 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight194 g (6.84 oz)
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorWhite, Black
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12, MYUI 3.0
CPUOcta-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
GPUAdreno 730
MEMORY
Internal128 GB / 256 GB, 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
Card slotNo
BATTERY
CapacityNon-Removable Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGNo
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(side-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM
GamesYes, Downloadable & Built in Available
ProtectionGlass front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 5)

 

Also Read

Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2
Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2

Motorola's upcoming Razr foldable smartphone was rumoured to be delayed just yesterday,...

