Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola G32 is glass-made with logos in the center, and the triple camera module is in the upper left. A 50-MP main sensor and two 2-MP sensors will be in this camera.

Motorola Moto G32’s power button is larger than typical on the wheel. This update will affect the device’s fingerprint sensor.

Black and red versions of this new mid-range are seen in renderings. It’s unclear if these are the only options, as the G32 engine may also come in silver and grey.

Motorola G32 can be powered by Unisoc T606 and 3 or 32 GB of RAM. 6.5-inch LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Moto G32 has a 5000mAh battery with 33 W charging. USB-C and 3.5mm jacks are on the bottom of the phone.

Advertisement

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto G32 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.

Motorola Moto G32 Specifications:

BASIC INFO Brand Motorola Model Moto G32 Status Coming Soon Release Date 2023, September BODY Dimensions 161.9 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.34 in) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) Colors Mineral Grey, Baby Blue Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame SIMs Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust Water-repellent design DISPLAY Size 6.4 inches Type AMOLED Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 411 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm

[email protected] HARDWARE OS Android 12 Chipset MediaTek Helio G98 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging Wireless Charging – COMMONS Sound Loudspeakers Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

Also Read Motorola to surprise with Edge 30 series and more The Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32 and Moto E12...