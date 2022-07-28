Advertisement
Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola G32 is glass-made with logos in the center, and the triple camera module is in the upper left. A 50-MP main sensor and two 2-MP sensors will be in this camera.

Motorola Moto G32’s power button is larger than typical on the wheel. This update will affect the device’s fingerprint sensor.

Black and red versions of this new mid-range are seen in renderings. It’s unclear if these are the only options, as the G32 engine may also come in silver and grey.

Motorola G32 can be powered by Unisoc T606 and 3 or 32 GB of RAM. 6.5-inch LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Moto G32 has a 5000mAh battery with 33 W charging. USB-C and 3.5mm jacks are on the bottom of the phone.

Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto G32 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.

Motorola Moto G32 Specifications:

BASIC INFO
BrandMotorola
ModelMoto G32
StatusComing Soon
Release Date2023, September
BODY
Dimensions161.9 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
Weight181 g (6.38 oz)
ColorsMineral Grey, Baby Blue
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
SIMsSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustWater-repellent design
DISPLAY
Size6.4 inches
TypeAMOLED
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI411 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Dual50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
[email protected]
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G98 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
RAM4GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging
Wireless Charging
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeakers
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

 

