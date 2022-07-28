Motorola Moto G32 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola to surprise with Edge 30 series and more
The Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32 and Moto E12...
Motorola G32 is glass-made with logos in the center, and the triple camera module is in the upper left. A 50-MP main sensor and two 2-MP sensors will be in this camera.
Motorola Moto G32’s power button is larger than typical on the wheel. This update will affect the device’s fingerprint sensor.
Black and red versions of this new mid-range are seen in renderings. It’s unclear if these are the only options, as the G32 engine may also come in silver and grey.
Motorola G32 can be powered by Unisoc T606 and 3 or 32 GB of RAM. 6.5-inch LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate.
Motorola Moto G32 has a 5000mAh battery with 33 W charging. USB-C and 3.5mm jacks are on the bottom of the phone.
The Motorola Moto G32 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 31,999.
Motorola Moto G32 Specifications:
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Motorola
|Model
|Moto G32
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Release Date
|2023, September
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Colors
|Mineral Grey, Baby Blue
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|Water-repellent design
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Type
|AMOLED
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|411 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Dual
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.64µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118? (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12µm
[email protected]
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G98 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging
|Wireless Charging
|–
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeakers
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.