Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan

- Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain and firmware updates.
- Motorola Moto G42 has 6.4-inch display and Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
Motorola Moto G42 has 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage, 50MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera, blue, gold colours, 5000mAh battery, and more. Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain, firmware updates, coupons, deals, comparisons, case, review, models, RAM, ROM, Battery, Screen size, Chipset, Colors, User reviews, rating, and more specs, on PriceBey.
Motorola Moto G42 Specification
General
|Brand
|Motorola Mobile Phone
|Model Name
|Motorola Moto G42
|Price
|Rs. 42,000 / € 257 / ₹ 21,538 / C$ 381
|Release Date
|20th December 2022 (Expected)
|Display
|6.4 inches
|Processor
|Snapdragon 680 4G
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Inbuilt Storage
|128GB
|Rear Cameras
|50 MP
|Selfie Camera
|13MP
|Colours
|Blue, Gold
|Battery
|5000mAh
Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – Europe
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM, Brazil
Advertisement
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Europe
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 26, 28, 40, 66 – LATAM, Brazil
Advertisement
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps
Body & Design
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 73.9 x 8.3 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Colour Options
|Blue, Gold
|Extra
|Water-repellent design
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Refresh Rate
|90HZ
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
Performance
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM & ROM
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
|Camera Setup
|Triple
|Resolution
|50 MP f/1.7 (Wide Angle)
8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
2 MP f/2.4 (Macro) with autofocus
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
Front Camera
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|Punch Hole 13 MP f/2.2 (Wide Angle)
|Features
|HDR, Panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
Extra Features
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
price in Pakistan
The expected amount is Rs 34,999/-in pakistan.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.