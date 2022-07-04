Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan
Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan

Motorola Moto G42

Advertisement
  • Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain and firmware updates.
  • Motorola Moto G42 has 6.4-inch display and Snapdragon 680 4G processor.

Motorola Moto G42 has 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage, 50MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera, blue, gold colours, 5000mAh battery, and more. Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain, firmware updates, coupons, deals, comparisons, case, review, models, RAM, ROM, Battery, Screen size, Chipset, Colors, User reviews, rating, and more specs, on PriceBey.

Advertisement

Motorola Moto G42 Specification

General

BrandMotorola Mobile Phone
Model NameMotorola Moto G42
PriceRs. 42,000 / € 257 / ₹ 21,538 / C$ 381
Release Date20th December 2022 (Expected)
Display6.4 inches
ProcessorSnapdragon 680 4G
RAM4GB/6GB
Inbuilt Storage128GB
Rear Cameras50 MP
Selfie Camera13MP
ColoursBlue, Gold
Battery5000mAh

Network

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bandsHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – Europe
Advertisement
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM, Brazil
4G bands1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Europe
Advertisement
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 26, 28, 40, 66 – LATAM, Brazil
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps

Body & Design

Dimensions161.9 x 73.9 x 8.3 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)
Weight178 g (6.28 oz)
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Colour OptionsBlue, Gold
ExtraWater-repellent design

Display

TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate90HZ
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
Card slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
RAM4GB/6GB
Storage128GB
RAM & ROM128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera

Camera SetupTriple
Resolution50 MP f/1.7 (Wide Angle)
8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
2 MP f/2.4 (Macro) with autofocus
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

Front Camera

Advertisement
Camera SetupSingle
ResolutionPunch Hole 13 MP f/2.2 (Wide Angle)
FeaturesHDR, Panorama
Video[email protected]
Advertisement

Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery

TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W

price in Pakistan

The expected amount is Rs 34,999/-in pakistan.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi 11T price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A15s price in Pakistan & Features
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & Specs
Tecno Spark 4 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan & Features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story