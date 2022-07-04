Motorola Moto G42 Specification and price in Pakistan

Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain and firmware updates.

Motorola Moto G42 has 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 680 4G processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage, 50MP rear cameras, 13MP front camera, blue, gold colours, 5000mAh battery, and more. Find Motorola Moto G42’s series full details, first look, best bargain, firmware updates, coupons, deals, comparisons, case, review, models, RAM, ROM, Battery, Screen size, Chipset, Colors, User reviews, rating, and more specs, on PriceBey.

Motorola Moto G42 Specification

General

Brand Motorola Mobile Phone Model Name Motorola Moto G42 Price Rs. 42,000 / € 257 / ₹ 21,538 / C$ 381 Release Date 20th December 2022 (Expected) Display 6.4 inches Processor Snapdragon 680 4G RAM 4GB/6GB Inbuilt Storage 128GB Rear Cameras 50 MP Selfie Camera 13MP Colours Blue, Gold Battery 5000mAh Network

Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 and SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)

3G bands

HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 – Europe 4G bands

1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41 – Europe Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat7 300/150 Mbps Body & Design Dimensions 161.9 x 73.9 x 8.3 mm (6.37 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)

Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Colour Options Blue, Gold

Extra Water-repellent design

Display Type AMOLED Refresh Rate 90HZ Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

Performance Operating System Android 12

Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 128GB RAM & ROM 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Camera Setup Triple Resolution 50 MP f/1.7 (Wide Angle)

8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)

2 MP f/2.4 (Macro) with autofocus Features LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video [email protected]

Features HDR, Panorama

Video [email protected]

Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

