Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Motorola Razr 3 comes with two improved cameras: a 50MP main camera and a 13MP macro camera.

The Razr 3 is depicted as being closed and lacking the chin and lip that were visible in earlier iterations.

When closed, the smartphone seems to fold over on itself to form a square. The power button now houses the fingerprint reader.

A fingerprint sensor was previously installed by the company on the chin of the 2019 edition.

Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Razr 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 154,000.

Motorola Razr 3 Specifications:

Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz 5G Band 5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz DISPLAY Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch, 144Hz, HDR10+ Display Size 7.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels, 426 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Dual Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED Flash and AF Front Camera Single: 10 MP (wide) Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Panorama

[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS BODY Dimensions Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9 mm Weight 183g SIM Nano-SIM, eSIM Color Phantom Black, Green, White, Pink, Grey, Cream PLATFORM OS Android 12 CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Processor Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G GPU Adreno 730 MEMORY Internal 128GB / 256 GB Storage RAM 8 GB Card slot No BATTERY Power 3300 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 15W CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE Radio FM Radio: No, USB: micro USB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC No OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack No GPS Yes + A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(front-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection No