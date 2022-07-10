Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Motorola to surprise with Edge 30 series and more
The Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32 and Moto E12...
Motorola Razr 3 comes with two improved cameras: a 50MP main camera and a 13MP macro camera.
The Razr 3 is depicted as being closed and lacking the chin and lip that were visible in earlier iterations.
When closed, the smartphone seems to fold over on itself to form a square. The power button now houses the fingerprint reader.
A fingerprint sensor was previously installed by the company on the chin of the 2019 edition.
The Motorola Razr 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 154,000.
Motorola Razr 3 Specifications:
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
|5G Band
|5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch, 144Hz, HDR10+
|Display Size
|7.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels, 426 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Dual Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED Flash and AF
|Front Camera
|Single: 10 MP (wide)
|Camera Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|BODY
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9 mm
|Weight
|183g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM, eSIM
|Color
|Phantom Black, Green, White, Pink, Grey, Cream
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Processor
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB / 256 GB Storage
|RAM
|8 GB
|Card slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Power
|3300 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 15W
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: micro USB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|No
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|No
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(front-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|No
Catch all the Gadgets News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.