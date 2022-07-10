Advertisement
Articles
Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Motorola Razr 3 comes with two improved cameras: a 50MP main camera and a 13MP macro camera.

The Razr 3 is depicted as being closed and lacking the chin and lip that were visible in earlier iterations.

When closed, the smartphone seems to fold over on itself to form a square. The power button now houses the fingerprint reader.

A fingerprint sensor was previously installed by the company on the chin of the 2019 edition.

Motorola Razr 3 Price in Pakistan

The Motorola Razr 3 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 154,000.

Motorola Razr 3 Specifications:

Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE Band 1: 2100, Band 2: 1900, Band 3: 1800, Band 4: 1700, Band 5: 850, Band 7: 2600, Band 8: 900, Band 12-14, 17: 700, Band 20: 800, Band 28: 700, Band 31: 450, Band 71: 600 MHz
5G Band5G FR1: 450 MHz – 6 GHz , 5G FR2: 24.25 GHz – 52.6 GHz
DISPLAY
TypeFoldable Dynamic AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch, 144Hz, HDR10+
Display Size7.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels, 426 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraDual Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with LED Flash and AF
Front CameraSingle: 10 MP (wide)
Camera FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Panorama
[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
BODY
DimensionsUnfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9 mm
Weight183g
SIMNano-SIM, eSIM
ColorPhantom Black, Green, White, Pink, Grey, Cream
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12
CPUOcta-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Processor
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G
GPUAdreno 730
MEMORY
Internal128GB / 256 GB Storage
RAM8 GB
Card slotNo
BATTERY
Power3300 mAh Li-Po with Fast Charging Battery 15W
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: micro USB 3.1 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCNo
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackNo
GPSYes + A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(front-mounted), Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionNo

 

Also Read

Motorola to surprise with Edge 30 series and more
Motorola to surprise with Edge 30 series and more

The Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Lite, Moto G32 and Moto E12...

