Motorola set to release 200MP phone

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10’s 108-megapixel smartphone camera was a technological advance in 2019. Since then, we have been stuck with the same resolution, and no phone has gone past 108MP.

However, that barrier may soon be broken.

All the rumors of a 200MP Motorola phone are true, according to Motorola, who has confirmed them.

The evidence is provided by a teaser that displays several smartphone camera sensors and draws attention to the 1.22-inch sensor that is sandwiched in between the others.

This information reveals that the next Motorola phone would make use of Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor, the only 200MP sensor in the entire world.

The Moto X30 Pro, which was formerly known as Motorola Frontier in rumors, will be the name of this 200MP camera phone.

We can anticipate the phone’s release later this month since the teaser campaign has already begun.

The X30 Pro may continue to be available only in China, but it may debut elsewhere in the world under a different brand.

According to rumors, the flagship phone would have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W rapid charging and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

