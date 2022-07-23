Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2

Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2

Articles
Advertisement
Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2

Motorola unveils Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro on August 2

Advertisement

Motorola’s upcoming Razr foldable smartphone was rumoured to be delayed just yesterday, but the company has now confirmed its August 2 release date. It will be accompanied by the Edge X30 Pro at the same event.

The debut is occurring in China, however the X30 Pro has long been expected to be rebranded as the Edge 30 Ultra for international release. However, it remains to be seen whether the Razr 2022 (formerly known as Razr 3) will ever leave China. Given the history of the foldable Razr line, though, the likelihood is strong. However, the initial unveiling will take place at the headquarters of Motorola’s owner, Lenovo, which suggests that these two models will likely be offered in China first.

Also Read

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....

Qualcomm’s latest and finest processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, will power the Motorola Razr 2022, which represents a significant divergence from its predecessors. This is in stark contrast to the 7-series CPUs used in prior Razrs.

Also expected are a 6.7-inch inner panel with 120 Hz and a 3-inch outer screen, a twin back camera system with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide, and a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Advertisement

The Edge X30 Pro / Edge 30 Ultra will be among the first smartphones to use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200 MP camera sensor alongside a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP 2x telephoto lens. This product will also have a 6.67-inch 144 Hz P-OLED curved touchscreen, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 60 MP front-facing camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story