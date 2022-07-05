NASA plans to launch aquatic robots into orbit

NASA is investing US$600,000 in a study that will look into the feasibility of sending tiny machine swimmers.

These robots will be tiny triangular chocks.

The plan is to use a probe to make a 25cm-wide hole to get to the ocean.

According to NASA, it will send swimming robots to our solar system’s “ocean worlds”; to investigate what lurks beneath the ice surfaces of several planets and moons. The space agency will spend US$600,000 on a feasibility study of the robots; to see if deploying small machine swimmers is feasible.

These, however, won’t resemble humanoids at all. These little triangular chocks will be the robots.

In addition to the fact that “ocean worlds” have a lot of water; scientists are particularly interested in them because the chemical interactions between the water and the rocks; may support the emergence of life. The environment in the ocean can resemble Earth quite a bit.

One such world is Pluto, although the closest bodies; are Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

