Nasal spray eliminates 99.99 percent of Covid-19 in 48 hours

Scientists have created a nasal spray to remove coronavirus. In Phase 3 studies in India, the prospective therapy reduced Covid-19 virus load in days.

People who got the spray also got a negative test result faster than those who got a placebo. It was made by the Canadian company SaNOtize with help from companies in other countries, like the Indian company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The spray is made of a molecule called nitric oxide, which is used in medicines to help open up people’s airways and blood vessels. Researchers have found that nitric oxide can also kill bacteria and other germs.

Don’t forget that Covid-19 first attacks the upper respiratory tract, so if this spray really does work, it would be a huge step forward in finding ways to treat the virus.

The trial’s results were written up in The Lancet Regional Health-Southeast Asia last week. About 300 adults with mild symptoms, some of whom had been vaccinated and some of whom had not, took part in the study. Two groups used the nasal spray six times a day for seven days, but only one group got the real spray.

Within 48 hours, those who got the real spray had lost 99 percent of their coronavirus virus. The same group also tested negative in three days, while it took those who got a placebo seven days.

