Netflix adds a Sign Up button to iOS

Netflix's iOS and iPadOS apps now include a Sign Up button.

Users are led to Netflix's sign-up page after clicking Continue.

Netflix and Spotify eventually removed subscription buttons from their iOS applications . Apple’s exorbitant developer commissions are notorious. Apple takes 30% of every App Store subscription. This cost reduces to 15% after a year, which is still pricey.

One disadvantage of eliminating the subscription option from these programmes was the inability to pay for it via a third-party source. As a result, when users launched the Netflix app on iOS, they would only see a Sign In button and an apologetic warning. The notice said that the app does not support sign-up. It did not, however, explain that consumers could enroll via the Netflix website, since Apple had prohibited this. As a result, customers would have to learn how to utilize the service for the first time on their own.

Apple now lets reader applications connect to external subscription sites. Apple describes a reader app as one that focuses on magazines, audio, video, etc. Netflix has taken advantage of this right. Netflix’s iOS and iPadOS apps now include a Sign Up button that leads to the company’s website. When clicked, the pop-up warns:

Netflix will handle any outside accounts or transactions. Your App Store account, saved payment methods, and associated features won’t work. Apple isn’t responsible for this developer’s privacy or security.

iOS users are led to Netflix’s sign-up page after clicking Continue. We applaud this development. Before this innovation, non-tech-savvy consumers may have found joining the programme perplexing. What additional applications will follow?

