Netflix charges for password-sharing in 5 countries

Argentine, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Dominican Republic are testing the update.

Customers in these countries will have to pay a fee.

The change won’t affect people who use phones.

Advertisement

Netflix has been against sharing passwords for a long time, and it may soon be over. In five Latin American countries, the popular streaming platform is trying out charging for sharing passwords.

Netflix wants to make more money by charging people to use the same account in more than one home. Argentine, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic are the only places where the update is being tested right now. Customers in these counties will have to pay a fee if they use their account more than two weeks away from their usual location.

The change won’t affect people who use phones, tablets, or laptops on the go, nor will it affect people who are on vacation. In Argentina, it will cost an extra $1.7 to share a password, and in other countries, it will cost $2.99.

Netflix says that more than 100 million people are using Netflix accounts that they haven’t paid for. This is the main reason why the streaming platform isn’t growing as fast as it could be. The streaming service lost 200,000 users in the first quarter, and 2 million more are expected to leave in the second.

The share price of the company has dropped by more than 65% as investors worry that the platform is in trouble.

Also Read Netflix partners with Microsoft on ad-supported subscription plan Netflix has been struggling to maintain and increase subscribers. Microsoft's advertising sector...