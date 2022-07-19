Netflix will soon start testing a new “add a home” feature.

The test will prompt users to pay an additional fee if they use an account outside their household.

It will begin testing next month in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In a few nations, Netflix has now revealed that it would soon begin testing a new “add a home” function; that will charge subscribers for password sharing. If a user uses an account outside of their home during the test; they will be prompted to pay an extra cost. Next month, Netflix will start testing the function in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala; Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and Guatemala.

Netflix’s head of product innovation, Chengyi Long, praised the fact that its users wanted to share Netflix movies; and TV episodes with more people in a statement. However, the extensive usage of account sharing among households; today compromises our capacity to make long-term service; improvements and investments.

One household where you may stream Netflix on any of your devices will be included in this new option. Netflix will charge you a fee if you permit someone to use your account; at a different residence. If you wish to provide your password; to someone else, it will cost $2.99 more.

Additionally, Basic Netflix subscribers may add one additional house; Standard subscribers may add up to two additional homes, and Premium subscribers; may add up to three additional homes. Additionally, users will be able to edit their account settings page to add or delete houses.

How would Netflix know if you share your password with someone else?

Additionally, Netflix has admitted that it does not employ GPS-based location-based information. However, it obtains the information via the services it offers to its end consumers. For instance, it makes use of an IP address, device IDs; and other details about devices across the home that are logged into a Netflix account. By using this technique, Netflix can determine when persistent sharing; occurs outside of a home.

