Netflix & Microsoft will provide ad-supported memberships

Netflix has been losing subscribers recently, and one of its remedies is to offer them an even cheaper, ad-supported tier to return. The streaming platform has officially confirmed that Microsoft will be its “global advertising technology and sales partner.”

Greg Peters, COO and CPO of Netflix, stated in a press statement that “Microsoft has the proven ability to support all advertising needs” while working on an ad-supported product. Microsoft also provided “the ability to innovate on both the technological and sales sides over time.”

Microsoft’s President of Web Experiences, Mikhail Parakhin, stated that all adverts on Netflix will be only accessible through the company’s platform. “Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory”, also reads the statement.

The corporations disclosed that the cooperation is still in its infancy and that much work remains. Both the companies stated that they are “excited to work together” to bring the new service to life, although neither provided a date.