Netflix reveals how to stop account sharing

Netflix rolling out new Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,

Guatemala, and Honduras plans. Customers will be able to add up to three additional homes to their Netflix accounts.

Each additional house will cost an extra $1.60 per month in Argentina and $2.99 in other countries.

Netflix disclosed earlier this year that it is losing money due to several families sharing accounts in violation of its terms of service. We are now observing the company’s plan to combat this.

There will be a new “Add a home” option for the plans. It will allow many homes to share a single account, with consumers paying more for each additional household.

The “Add a Home” option is an extension of “Add Extra Member,” which was introduced this year in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. In Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the function will be tried.

Users on the Basic plan will be able to add one additional house, those on the Standard plan up to two, and those on the Premium plan up to three. It will cost ARS 219 (about $1.60) per month in Argentina and $2.99 per month in all other LATAM countries.

Netflix guarantees that it will not interfere with the use of your own device when travelling. Additionally, the account owner will always be able to remove additional homes from the Settings page.