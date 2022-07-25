New Google Meet feature lets users livestream meetings on YouTube

This allows users to broadcast meetings on YouTube.

The new functionality will go out gradually.

Google is introducing a live-streaming option to its Meet app. This allows users to broadcast live streaming meetings on YouTube without having to record and reupload them.

Gadgets Now says an admin may allow the app under the Activities panel. To share a live feed, users may pick “Live Streaming.”

According to Android Central, users may choose a channel to webcast their conference. The business said live streaming is beneficial for sharing presentations with a big audience.

With the live broadcast capability, users may share information with a bigger audience, even outside the company. After the livestream, users may see the presentation.

YouTube livestreaming requires channel permission. The business reminds users that the channel must be permitted to live broadcast before using Google Meet.

When host management is enabled, the host and co-host may start the meeting. Google will also provide a privacy option for livestreaming meetings.

According to the article, the option to live broadcast a meeting is another way the firm is trying to differentiate Meet from other platforms.

The new functionality will go out gradually. The initial “quick release” of the functionality is anticipated between July 21 and July 24 for certain domains.

The second quick release will begin July 25 and trickle out progressively over 15 days. Google’s site indicates that live streaming clearance might take 24 hours.

Google provides a help page for live broadcasting on YouTube. A YouTube video shows how to live broadcast on the platform step-by-step.

