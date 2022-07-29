New look of Gmail had arrived, with one big modification

Google begins rolling out new Gmail interface to all users.

. New panel lets users swiftly switch between Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.

Users may choose which applications to display based on their Google Workspace plans.

Google begins rolling out new Gmail interface to all users.

Advertisement

Google has announced that it will begin rolling out its new Gmail interface to all users.

Since the first rollout earlier this year, some users have been able to choose to use the new email interface. But now, the change will happen automatically for those who have Google Chat turned on, and all other users can make it happen by going to the Settings menu.

The update includes new color schemes, updated icons, and more design elements. But what’s most important is that it shows how well Gmail and Google’s other productivity and collaboration apps work together.

New iconography, design elements, and colour palettes are added. It emphasises Gmail’s synergies with Google’s productivity and collaboration solutions.

A new panel on the email client’s left side lets users swiftly switch between Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. Users may choose which applications to display based on their Google Workspace plans.

Google’s new navigation bar lets you go between your email, critical discussions, and meetings without switching tabs or windows.

Advertisement

“We hope this improved experience helps you keep on top of what’s essential and get things done quicker”

Material 3 design language underlies the new interface, which delivers a “fresh appearance and feel” across interrelated apps, according to the firm. The look has soft colors and rounded edges, like the Android UI.

The new layout is an enhancement for most users, and the small modifications to fundamental inbox functions should make the move reasonably painless.

Google: “Gmail has evolved a lot over the last 18 years, and we’ve always wanted to help billions of users remain connected and get things done.” “You may customize Gmail to your needs”

Also Read Here is how to get rid of Chat and Rooms tab on Gmail mobile app Google introduced its Meet videoconferencing platform to Gmail. This feature is quite...