Nikon is ending production of their DSLR cameras

The company will reportedly focus on making new mirrorless cameras.

Mirrorless cameras have taken the world by storm in the last ten years.

Nikkei Asia says that Nikon, a Japanese camera company, may stop making DLSR cameras because there is more competition. Instead, the company will reportedly focus on making new mirrorless cameras, and the Nikon D6 will be its last DSLR camera.

Mirrorless cameras have taken the world by storm in the last ten years because they work better and are easier to carry than DSLR models. The shutters on mirrorless cameras don’t wear out like the shutters on DSLR cameras, and they can also take pictures faster. They are smaller and can record videos with better quality.

Also, the best smartphone cameras get better every year, making it unnecessary to buy a separate camera. Because of these things, DSLR units are starting to become less useful, and sales numbers show it. Japan’s Camera and Imaging Products Association says that mirrorless camera sales passed DSLR sales back in 2020.

Today, DSLR cameras only make up about 30% of Nikon’s income, and mirrorless cameras make up more than 50% of its imaging business. But for the time being, the current DSLR models will still be made and sold.

The report from Nikkei Asia says:

“Nikon’s cameras have been losing out to smartphones, which increasingly feature powerful cameras. Nikon aims to beat them by offering products with more unique features.”

Canon, another very popular Japanese camera company, is also likely to stop making DSLR cameras in the next few years.

