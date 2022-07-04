Nokia G21 specs and price in Pakistan

Nokia G21 includes a 6.5-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.

Nokia G21 Android smartphone. February of 2022 announcement. It has a display of 6.5 inches, a processor manufactured by Unisoc T606, a battery rated at 5050 mAh, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM. Nokia G21 protects your phone and data. Effective & quick. 6.5″screen. Security updates doubled. Facelock. 2 OS updates.

Nokia G21 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nordic Blue, Dusk Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer/ editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Nokia G21 Price

The expected amount will be Expected Rs: 29,999

