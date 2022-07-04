Nokia G21 specs and price in Pakistan

Nokia G100 and G400 coming with Qualcomm aptX
Nokia G21 Android smartphone. February of 2022 announcement. It has a display of 6.5 inches, a processor manufactured by Unisoc T606, a battery rated at 5050 mAh, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM. Nokia G21 protects your phone and data. Effective & quick. 6.5″screen. Security updates doubled. Facelock. 2 OS updates.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nordic Blue, Dusk
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|ARM Mali G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
The expected amount will be Expected Rs: 29,999
