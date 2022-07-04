Advertisement
Nokia G21 specs and price in Pakistan

Nokia G21 includes a 6.5-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.

  • A processor manufactured by Unisoc T606, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.
  • Nokia G21 protects your phone and data. Security updates doubled. 2 OS updates.
  • Nokia G21 includes a 6.5-inch display, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM.
Nokia G21 Android smartphone. February of 2022 announcement. It has a display of 6.5 inches, a processor manufactured by Unisoc T606, a battery rated at 5050 mAh, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM. Nokia G21 protects your phone and data. Effective & quick. 6.5″screen. Security updates doubled. Facelock. 2 OS updates.

Nokia G21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions164.6 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNordic Blue, Dusk
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – LATAM
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
RatingsAverage Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user re

Nokia G21 Price

The expected amount will be Expected Rs: 29,999

Also Read

Nokia G100 and G400 coming with Qualcomm aptX
Nokia G100 and G400 coming with Qualcomm aptX

In the Android world, the line between affordable and upper midrange phones...

