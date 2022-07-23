Nothing Phone 1 launches in Malaysia at an attractive RM2,399 ($539) pricing

Nothing, a London-based tech startup that made headlines for its revolutionary TWS earbuds – Nothing Ear (1) – has officially announced its first-ever smartphone in the Malaysian market, dubbed the Nothing Phone (1), which had stirred quite a bit of buzz across social medias over the past couple of weeks.

Similar to the Nothing Ear (1), one of the most notable features of the new Nothing Phone (1) is its creative and imaginative design that is unlike any other smartphone on the market, giving it a distinct appearance that makes it stand out. Moreover, the device itself has an emphasis on environmental friendliness, since it features a recycled aluminium frame that not only increases the device’s durability but also reduces its weight.

The phone features a standard-sized 6.5″ OLED display with a sharp-looking FHD+ resolution and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling and animation feel more fluid than before. To sweeten the deal, the front display supports up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, ensuring that the screen is visible even when using the phone in a bright area.

In terms of imaging, the Nothing Phone (1) includes a dual-cam system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensor (f/1.88 aperture) as the primary camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor (f/2.2 aperture) that serves as an ultra-wide unit with a 114-degree field of view. This will be complemented with a front-facing camera with 16 megapixels for selfies and video calls.

The heart of the phone is a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 778G+ processor that will be combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage that does not support storage extension via microSD card. It will ship with a bespoke Nothing OS (1) based on the most recent Android 12 OS.

A 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capabilities is responsible for keeping the device operational for roughly 70 minutes. The phone will not be supplied with a charger, however an authentic 45W charging adaptor is available for purchase in case you require it.

Pricing for the Nothing Phone (1) begins at RM2,399 ($539) for the 8GB+256GB base model and rises to RM2,699 ($606) for the 12GB+256GB configuration of the premium variant.