Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nothing Phone 1 launches in Malaysia at an attractive RM2,399 ($539) pricing

Advertisement

After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan So let’s examine all of its features and characteristics in depth.

Beginning with its appearance, the Phone (1) stands out from other smartphones on the market. The device’s translucent rear shell displays the smartphone’s inside hardware’s grooves and contours.

A discrete camera bump is tucked away in the upper left corner of the handset, which is outlined by the smartphone’s most distinctive feature, the LED lights. More than 900 LEDs comprise the Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone (1). This is essentially a multifunctional notification light that can do more than simply indicate that you have received a notice.

It can serve as a charging progress bar, signal when a device is being wirelessly reverse charged, and notify you of incoming calls when your phone is in quiet mode and facing down. Additionally, it includes customizable notification light patterns for each app. Aside from that, the smartphone has aluminium edges that give it a premium appearance and feel.

Also Read

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs

Later this month, Motorola's 2022 camera flagship is expected to be introduced...

Advertisement

The front of the Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers an usual brightness of 500 nits, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit colour depth. The display sports a cutout in the upper left corner for the front camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. The display has uniform bezels surrounding it, giving it an upscale appearance.

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan

The Nothing Phone 1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications:

Network

2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
5G Band1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA

Body

Dimensions159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
Weight193.5 g
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
SimSIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColoursWhite, Black
FeaturesMultiple LED lights on the back (notifications, charging progress, camera fill light)
Blinking red light on the back (video recording indicator)
IP53 – splash, water and dust resistant

Display

TypeOLED
Size6.55″ inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, (~402 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Features120Hz Refresh rate,
1B colors, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)

Platform

UINothing OS
Operating SystemAndroid 12
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUAdreno 642L

Memory

Built in128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM,
UFS 3.1
Card slotNo

Camera

Main CameraDual camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm
Selfie Camera16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm,
Video ([email protected])
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR,
Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, live HDR)

Connectivity

WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (1), QZSS (1)
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features

SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo

Battery

CapacityNon-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 33W,
Wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 5W

Price

Price in PakistanExpected (Rs. 99,999)
Price in USDExpected ($600)

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story