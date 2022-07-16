Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan So let’s examine all of its features and characteristics in depth.

Beginning with its appearance, the Phone (1) stands out from other smartphones on the market. The device’s translucent rear shell displays the smartphone’s inside hardware’s grooves and contours.

A discrete camera bump is tucked away in the upper left corner of the handset, which is outlined by the smartphone’s most distinctive feature, the LED lights. More than 900 LEDs comprise the Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone (1). This is essentially a multifunctional notification light that can do more than simply indicate that you have received a notice.

It can serve as a charging progress bar, signal when a device is being wirelessly reverse charged, and notify you of incoming calls when your phone is in quiet mode and facing down. Additionally, it includes customizable notification light patterns for each app. Aside from that, the smartphone has aluminium edges that give it a premium appearance and feel.

The front of the Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers an usual brightness of 500 nits, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit colour depth. The display sports a cutout in the upper left corner for the front camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. The display has uniform bezels surrounding it, giving it an upscale appearance.

The Nothing Phone 1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications:

Network

2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 5G Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA

Body

Dimensions 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm Weight 193.5 g Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Sim SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Colours White, Black Features Multiple LED lights on the back (notifications, charging progress, camera fill light)

Blinking red light on the back (video recording indicator)

IP53 – splash, water and dust resistant

Display

Type OLED Size 6.55″ inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, (~402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Features 120Hz Refresh rate,

1B colors, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)

Platform

UI Nothing OS Operating System Android 12 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 642L

Memory

Built in 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM,

UFS 3.1 Card slot No

Camera

Main Camera Dual camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm Selfie Camera 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm,

Video ([email protected]) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR,

Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, live HDR)

Connectivity

WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (1), QZSS (1) NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features

Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Battery

Capacity Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 33W,

Wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 5W

Price

Price in Pakistan Expected (Rs. 99,999) Price in USD Expected ($600)