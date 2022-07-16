Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Specs
Later this month, Motorola's 2022 camera flagship is expected to be introduced...
After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan So let’s examine all of its features and characteristics in depth.
Beginning with its appearance, the Phone (1) stands out from other smartphones on the market. The device’s translucent rear shell displays the smartphone’s inside hardware’s grooves and contours.
A discrete camera bump is tucked away in the upper left corner of the handset, which is outlined by the smartphone’s most distinctive feature, the LED lights. More than 900 LEDs comprise the Glyph interface of the Nothing Phone (1). This is essentially a multifunctional notification light that can do more than simply indicate that you have received a notice.
It can serve as a charging progress bar, signal when a device is being wirelessly reverse charged, and notify you of incoming calls when your phone is in quiet mode and facing down. Additionally, it includes customizable notification light patterns for each app. Aside from that, the smartphone has aluminium edges that give it a premium appearance and feel.
The front of the Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers an usual brightness of 500 nits, a peak brightness of 1200 nits, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit colour depth. The display sports a cutout in the upper left corner for the front camera, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. The display has uniform bezels surrounding it, giving it an upscale appearance.
The Nothing Phone 1 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 99,999.
Nothing Phone 1 Specifications:
Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G Band
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
Body
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|193.5 g
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|Sim
|SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Colours
|White, Black
|Features
|Multiple LED lights on the back (notifications, charging progress, camera fill light)
Blinking red light on the back (video recording indicator)
IP53 – splash, water and dust resistant
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.55″ inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Features
|120Hz Refresh rate,
1B colors, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
Platform
|UI
|Nothing OS
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
Memory
|Built in
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM,
UFS 3.1
|Card slot
|No
Camera
|Main Camera
|Dual camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm
|Selfie Camera
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm,
Video ([email protected])
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR,
Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, live HDR)
Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to dual-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (2), GALILEO (1), QZSS (1)
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
Battery
|Capacity
|Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W,
Wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 5W
Price
|Price in Pakistan
|Expected (Rs. 99,999)
|Price in USD
|Expected ($600)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.