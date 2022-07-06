Nothing phone 1 to have a 120Hz screen

Advertisement
Building up to the Nothing Phone (1) announcement, which has been scheduled for July 12. Nothing phone (1) will bring a 120Hz refresh rate screen.
The Nothing Phone (1) will be an upper mid-range affair with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 6.6-inch 1080p display panel, 50MP main and a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and available in two versions, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and another one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
