  • Nothing phone 1 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specs, Price Comparison
Thus, the Nothing phone 1 has arrived and is prepared to conquer the global market.   One thing is certain: the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which was recently introduced a few days ago, is one of the best competitors for the original Nothing smartphone. In terms of design, they are vastly different, yet in terms of specifications, they are extremely similar.

Are you trying to determine which of these phones provides the best value? If so, you are in the correct location. The specifications of the Nothing phone (1) and the Xiaomi 12 Lite are compared below.

Nothing phone (1) vs Xiaomi 12 Lite

Nothing phone (1)Xiaomi 12 Lite
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm,
193.5 g		159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm,
173 g
DISPLAY6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED
PROCESSORQualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, octa-core 2.5 GHzQualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa-core 2.4 GHz
MEMORY8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB
SOFTWAREAndroid 12, Nothing OSAndroid 12, MIUI
CONNECTIVITYWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPSWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
CAMERADual 50 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2
16 MP f/2.5 front camera		Triple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
32 MP f/2.5 front camera
BATTERY4500 mAh, fast charging 33W, fast wireless charging 15W4300 mAh, Fast Charging 67W
ADDITIONAL FEATURES5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, rear LEDs, IP53 certification5G, dual SIM

Price

The Nothing phone (1) is available worldwide around for $500, whilst the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be available beginning at $400. The Nothing phone (1) is a superior phone and wins the comparison, but the Xiaomi 12 Lite offers a better price-to-value ratio.

Nothing phone 1 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: PRO and CONS

Nothing phone 1

PRO

  • Rear LEDs
  • IP53 certification
  • More RAM
  • Bigger battery
  • Wireless charging

CONS

  • Price

 

Xiaomi 12 Lite

PRO

  • Amazing display
  • Better front camera
  • Faster charging

CONS

  • Smaller battery
