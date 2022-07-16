Nothing phone 1 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specs, Price Comparison

Poco rebrands Redmi Note 10S, FCC papers show
Thus, the Nothing phone 1 has arrived and is prepared to conquer the global market. One thing is certain: the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which was recently introduced a few days ago, is one of the best competitors for the original Nothing smartphone. In terms of design, they are vastly different, yet in terms of specifications, they are extremely similar.
Are you trying to determine which of these phones provides the best value? If so, you are in the correct location. The specifications of the Nothing phone (1) and the Xiaomi 12 Lite are compared below.
|Nothing phone (1)
|Xiaomi 12 Lite
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm,
193.5 g
|159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm,
173 g
|DISPLAY
|6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED
|6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED
|PROCESSOR
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, octa-core 2.5 GHz
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa-core 2.4 GHz
|MEMORY
|8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB
|6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB
|SOFTWARE
|Android 12, Nothing OS
|Android 12, MIUI
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
|CAMERA
|Dual 50 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2
16 MP f/2.5 front camera
|Triple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4
32 MP f/2.5 front camera
|BATTERY
|4500 mAh, fast charging 33W, fast wireless charging 15W
|4300 mAh, Fast Charging 67W
|ADDITIONAL FEATURES
|5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, rear LEDs, IP53 certification
|5G, dual SIM
Price
The Nothing phone (1) is available worldwide around for $500, whilst the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be available beginning at $400. The Nothing phone (1) is a superior phone and wins the comparison, but the Xiaomi 12 Lite offers a better price-to-value ratio.
Nothing phone 1
PRO
CONS
Xiaomi 12 Lite
PRO
CONS
