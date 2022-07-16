Nothing phone 1 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: Specs, Price Comparison

Thus, the Nothing phone 1 has arrived and is prepared to conquer the global market. One thing is certain: the Xiaomi 12 Lite, which was recently introduced a few days ago, is one of the best competitors for the original Nothing smartphone. In terms of design, they are vastly different, yet in terms of specifications, they are extremely similar.

Are you trying to determine which of these phones provides the best value? If so, you are in the correct location. The specifications of the Nothing phone (1) and the Xiaomi 12 Lite are compared below.

Nothing phone (1) vs Xiaomi 12 Lite

Nothing phone (1) Xiaomi 12 Lite DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm,

193.5 g 159.3 x 73.7 x 7.3 mm,

173 g DISPLAY 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, octa-core 2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, octa-core 2.4 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, Nothing OS Android 12, MIUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 50 + 50 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2

16 MP f/2.5 front camera Triple 108 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

32 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 4500 mAh, fast charging 33W, fast wireless charging 15W 4300 mAh, Fast Charging 67W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, dual SIM, reverse wireless charging, rear LEDs, IP53 certification 5G, dual SIM

Price

The Nothing phone (1) is available worldwide around for $500, whilst the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be available beginning at $400. The Nothing phone (1) is a superior phone and wins the comparison, but the Xiaomi 12 Lite offers a better price-to-value ratio.

Nothing phone 1 vs Xiaomi 12 Lite: PRO and CONS

Nothing phone 1

PRO

Rear LEDs

More RAM

Bigger battery

Wireless charging

CONS

Price

Xiaomi 12 Lite

PRO

Amazing display

Better front camera

Faster charging

CONS

Smaller battery