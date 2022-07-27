Advertisement
  Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro

Nubia has released the Red Magic 7s Pro, an improved version of the Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro (via Fonearena). It has Android 12, Redmagic 5.0, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, a triple rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Expected Price is RS. 128,865/-

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specs

BODY
Dimensions166.3 x 77.1 x 10 mm (6.55 x 3.04 x 0.39 in)
Weight235 g (8.29 oz)
ColorsObsidian, Supernova, Mercury, Yellow
Body MaterialGlass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustPressure sensitive zones (500Hz touch-sensing)
Built-in cooling fan
Aviation aluminum middle frame
DISPLAY
Size6.8 inches
TypeAMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 600 nits
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI387 ppi density
Multi touchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 / 1900
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 40, 41, 66 – International
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – China
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – International, China
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps
Front16 MP, (wide), under display
HDR
[email protected]/60fps
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, Redmagic 5.5
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
RAM12GB / 16GB / 18GB
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TBGB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 65W – International
Fast charging 135W, 50% in 5 min, 100% in 15 min (advertised) – China
Power Delivery 3.0
WirelessCharging
COMMONS
SoundLoudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
32-bit/384kHz audio
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, aptX, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.0, USB On-The-Go, accessory connector
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

