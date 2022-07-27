Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Nubia has released the Red Magic 7s Pro, an improved version of the Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro (via Fonearena). It has Android 12, Redmagic 5.0, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, a triple rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Expected Price is RS. 128,865/-

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro specs

BODY Dimensions 166.3 x 77.1 x 10 mm (6.55 x 3.04 x 0.39 in) Weight 235 g (8.29 oz) Colors Obsidian, Supernova, Mercury, Yellow Body Material Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust Pressure sensitive zones (500Hz touch-sensing)

Built-in cooling fan

Aviation aluminum middle frame DISPLAY Size 6.8 inches Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 600 nits Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 387 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 40, 41, 66 – International

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – China 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – International, China Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps Front 16 MP, (wide), under display

HDR

[email protected]/60fps HARDWARE OS Android 12, Redmagic 5.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 RAM 12GB / 16GB / 18GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TBGB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 65W – International

Fast charging 135W, 50% in 5 min, 100% in 15 min (advertised) – China

Power Delivery 3.0 WirelessCharging – COMMONS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers

3.5mm Jack Yes

32-bit/384kHz audio Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, aptX, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.0, USB On-The-Go, accessory connector Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

