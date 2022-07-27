Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Nubia Red Magic 7 will be the fastest charging phone to date
Nubia has released the Red Magic 7s Pro, an improved version of the Red Magic 7 and 7 Pro (via Fonearena). It has Android 12, Redmagic 5.0, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, a triple rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro Expected Price is RS. 128,865/-
|BODY
|Dimensions
|166.3 x 77.1 x 10 mm (6.55 x 3.04 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|235 g (8.29 oz)
|Colors
|Obsidian, Supernova, Mercury, Yellow
|Body Material
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|Pressure sensitive zones (500Hz touch-sensing)
Built-in cooling fan
Aviation aluminum middle frame
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 600 nits
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|387 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 40, 41, 66 – International
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – China
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – International, China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), under display
HDR
[email protected]/60fps
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, Redmagic 5.5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|RAM
|12GB / 16GB / 18GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TBGB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 65W – International
Fast charging 135W, 50% in 5 min, 100% in 15 min (advertised) – China
Power Delivery 3.0
|WirelessCharging
|–
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm Jack Yes
32-bit/384kHz audio
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, aptX, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.0, USB On-The-Go, accessory connector
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
