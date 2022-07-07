Advertisement
Official Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Show Leaks

Articles
Official Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series

  • Watch5 Pro will be a successor to last year’s Galaxy Watch4 Classic.
  • Both watches will boot Google wearOS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5 on top.
  • Expected to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldable.
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are the two watches that will be part of the series. The Watch 5 Pro will replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from last year. The LTE and Bluetooth-only variants; will be offered in black or grey titanium. Additionally, it will be offered in a 45mm size; as opposed to the 44mm of the Watch5. There may possibly be a second, smaller 40mm version available at launch; according to some reports. The Watch 5 will come in white, blue, and black colours.

Both watches’ backs attest to Sapphire Crystal displays. Both will have internal GPS and 5ATM water resistance. On the side, there are two buttons and a microphone. One UI Watch 4.5 will launch after Google wearOS 3.5 on both watches. Additional colour correction choices; audio channel settings for earphones connected directly to the watch; and a number of dexterity settings for touch contact are also included in the Watch5 Series.

At Samsung’s Unpacked presentation, the Galaxy Watch5 series is anticipated to debut; with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. At that occasion; the business will also introduce new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones.

