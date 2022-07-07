OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022

OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan:

OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan is Rs,99,780 to Rs,116,410 . OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10T, its first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device. The smartphone was recently discovered on the Antutu benchmark database, where it received one of the highest scores ever recorded.

Read more: OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 10T Specifications: