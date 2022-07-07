OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022

Advertisement
OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan:
OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan is Rs,99,780 to Rs,116,410 . OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10T, its first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device. The smartphone was recently discovered on the Antutu benchmark database, where it received one of the highest scores ever recorded.
OnePlus 10T Specifications:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Colors
|Black
|Body Material
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass)
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|394 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA), Cat12 600/150 Mbps, 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
HDR
[email protected], gyro-EIS
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po non-removable
|Capacity
|4800
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|–
|Stand By
|–
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 150W
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|Yes, with stereo speakers
24-bit/192kHz audio
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
