Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022
OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022

OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan & Specs – 7 July 2022

OnePlus 10T camera details revealed before Aug 3 launch

Advertisement

OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan:

OnePlus 10T Price in Pakistan is Rs,99,780 to Rs,116,410 . OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10T, its first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device. The smartphone was recently discovered on the Antutu benchmark database, where it received one of the highest scores ever recorded.

Read moreOnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus 10T Specifications:

BODY
Dimensions163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 2.98 x 0.32 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
ColorsBlack
Body MaterialGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass)
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.7 inches
TypeAMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz
Resolutions1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI394 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA), Cat12 600/150 Mbps, 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
16 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
HDR
[email protected], gyro-EIS
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, OxygenOS 12.1
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
RAM8GB / 12GB
Storage128GB / 256GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po non-removable
Capacity4800
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk Time
Stand By
Fast ChargingFast charging 150W
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
SoundYes, with stereo speakers
24-bit/192kHz audio
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a30 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V24 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story