OnePlus 10T removes side mute switch, chief designer says

Design eliminates the company’s signature side switch mute button.

OnePlus 10T will be unveiled and launched on August 3.

The 10T’s elimination of the side switch is a precursor to additional innovations.

OnePlus’s latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, will be unveiled and launched on August 3. The new flagship’s design modifies the company’s side switch for the mute feature.

According to an interview with OnePlus’ Chief Designer, Hope Liu, the new OnePlus 10T has a distinctive design that eliminates the side switch mute button seen on previous iterations. The aforementioned switch was a well-known signature or important design for OnePlus’ launches, and it would no longer be included in its devices.

According to Liu, the 10T’s elimination of the side switch is a functional initiative for the firm that will include new functions for the smartphone in place of the lost hardware.

According to the lead designer, removing it helped free up interior space, allowing him to concentrate on including “high wattage charging, a huge battery capacity, and stronger antenna signal.”

OnePlus’s August 3 event will introduce the company’s next flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 10T will be announced next week and hopes to compete with other Android smartphones.

Tech publications projected that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s lone flagship release this year, and it may be true. It’s just the second part of the year, so much may still change for everyone.

OnePlus is a big firm that provides superior Android devices with various features. OnePlus’ release compares well to that of Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and other tech giants.

The company’s forthcoming smartphone release will have a different design from prior ones. Yes, it’s a major design shift, but the company’s designers argue the side switch’s elimination is a precursor to additional innovations.

