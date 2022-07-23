Advertisement
Edition: English
OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Oneplus smartphone with a retail price of Rs. 74,000 in Pakistan. The Phone powered by Snapdragon 855 chip-set and will operate on Android 9 Pie OS. This smartphone comes with 6/8GB of RAM Memory and Upto 256GB internal storage. This smartphone supports 20W fast battery charging and equipped with 3,700mAh battery capacity. The phone will available in Red and Grey colors.

OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan

OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan at a Price of Rs. 74,000
OnePlus 7 Specs:

BODY
Dimensions157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.21 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
Weight182 g (6.42 oz)
BuildFront/back glass, aluminum frame
Others
  • Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeOptic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.41 inches, 100.9 cm2 (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
MultitouchYes
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Others
  • DCI-P3
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 485)
GPUAdreno 640
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
CAMERA
PrimaryDual: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 5MP, f/2.4, 1.12µm, depth sensor
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
Secondary16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
Others
  • Auto-HDR, [email protected], gyro-EIS
SOUND
Alert typesVibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
Others
  • – Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
  • – Dolby Atmos sound
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
BrowserHTML5
Others
  • – Fast battery charging 5V 4A 20W (Dash Charge)
  • – DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 playe
  • – MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player
  • – Document viewer
  • – Photo/video editor
  • Fast battery charging 20W
BATTERY
TypeNon-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery
MISC
ColorsMirror Gray, Red
TESTS
