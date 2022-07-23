OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Advertisement
Oneplus smartphone with a retail price of Rs. 74,000 in Pakistan. The Phone powered by Snapdragon 855 chip-set and will operate on Android 9 Pie OS. This smartphone comes with 6/8GB of RAM Memory and Upto 256GB internal storage. This smartphone supports 20W fast battery charging and equipped with 3,700mAh battery capacity. The phone will available in Red and Grey colors.
OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan
OnePlus 7 Price in Pakistan at a Price of Rs. 74,000
OnePlus 7 Specs:
BODY
|Dimensions
|157.7 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm (6.21 x 2.94 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass, aluminum frame
|Others
DISPLAY
|Type
|Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.41 inches, 100.9 cm2 (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Others
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); OxygenOS 9
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 485)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256 GB, 8 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|Dual: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 5MP, f/2.4, 1.12µm, depth sensor
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS
|Secondary
|16 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm
|Others
SOUND
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Others
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, IM, Push Email
|Browser
|HTML5
|Others
BATTERY
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery
MISC
|Colors
|Mirror Gray, Red
TESTS
