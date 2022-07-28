Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 9RT’s full spec sheet has been made public online. Everything about the OnePlus 9RT, including its display, processor, camera setup, and battery, has been revealed.

Let’s quickly review the anticipated features of the new OnePlus 9RT.

The 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9RT is anticipated to have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to the leaked specifications sheet.

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is said to have a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 that was just released. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor are said to be included in the main back camera.

Advertisement

OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9RT expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12
Dimensions162.2 x 74.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsHacker Black, Nano Silver, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56â€, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 29 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 98,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more

Many smartphones are expected to be released this month all across the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S8 price in Pakistan and features
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
The global debut of Xiaomi 13 series is scheduled for February 26
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story