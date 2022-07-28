OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs.

Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more
The OnePlus 9RT’s full spec sheet has been made public online. Everything about the OnePlus 9RT, including its display, processor, camera setup, and battery, has been revealed.
Let’s quickly review the anticipated features of the new OnePlus 9RT.
The 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9RT is anticipated to have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The OnePlus phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to the leaked specifications sheet.
The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is said to have a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 that was just released. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor are said to be included in the main back camera.
OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan
The OnePlus 9RT expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.
OnePlus 9RT Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 74.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Hacker Black, Nano Silver, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56â€, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 29 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 98,999) Price in USD: $NA
