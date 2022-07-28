OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The OnePlus 9RT’s full spec sheet has been made public online. Everything about the OnePlus 9RT, including its display, processor, camera setup, and battery, has been revealed.

Let’s quickly review the anticipated features of the new OnePlus 9RT.

The 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9RT is anticipated to have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The OnePlus phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, according to the leaked specifications sheet.

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is said to have a triple back camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 that was just released. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor are said to be included in the main back camera.

Advertisement

OnePlus 9RT Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9RT expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 98,999.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions 162.2 x 74.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Hacker Black, Nano Silver, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56â€, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.6″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo /video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 29 min (advertised)

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 98,999) Price in USD: $NA

Advertisement

Also Read Upcoming Smartphones in January 2022: Samsung S21, Xiaomi 11i, OnePlus 10, Realme 9i & more Many smartphones are expected to be released this month all across the...