OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS coming on August 1st

Two days before to the launching of the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus will release the CE version of its Nord Buds TWS headphones on August 1.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is coming on 1st August to continue the legacy of amazing sound quality and great designs. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2022

OnePlus has not yet disclosed the Nord Buds CE’s specifications. However, according to photographs published by the firm on its official Indian website, the Nord Buds CE will allow fast charging but will not have the silicone tips that came with the original Nord Buds.

OnePlus has teased a price of INR2x99 for the Nord Buds CE in India. Given that the Nord Buds are presently marketed for INR2,599 ($33/€32) in the Asian nation, you can expect the CE model to be priced lower.

In the next days, we’ll hear more about the Nord Buds CE earphones, as OnePlus has vowed to share additional information before the August 1 release date.