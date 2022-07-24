OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus is launching a new Nord CE which has got a moniker 2 Lite at the end. The OnePlus is unveiling a new smartphone, the coming smartphone of the company will be a mid-ranger. A Tipster has shared some specifications of this newcomer. The coming device will be named a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This device got a Chipset of Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), to give more power to this device and it has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone to make the device ultra fast. Also, there is a GPU of Adreno 619 under the hood of this OnePlus’s Nord CE 2 Lite. The coming device has got a 6.58 Inches big screen size and It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan

It is expected to be start form Rs. 56,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specification

BODY Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Colors Black Dusk, Blue Tide Body Material Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust – DISPLAY Size 6.59 inches Type IPS LCD, 120Hz Resolutions 1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 401 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe<br>1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – India 5G 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – Europe<br>1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – India Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected] Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm

HDR

[email protected]/60fps HARDWARE OS Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 33W Wireless Charging No COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC No