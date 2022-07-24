OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus Nord Buds: What to expect
OnePlus is launching a new Nord CE which has got a moniker 2 Lite at the end. The OnePlus is unveiling a new smartphone, the coming smartphone of the company will be a mid-ranger. A Tipster has shared some specifications of this newcomer. The coming device will be named a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This device got a Chipset of Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), to give more power to this device and it has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone to make the device ultra fast. Also, there is a GPU of Adreno 619 under the hood of this OnePlus’s Nord CE 2 Lite. The coming device has got a 6.58 Inches big screen size and It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
It is expected to be start form Rs. 56,999/-
|BODY
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Colors
|Black Dusk, Blue Tide
|Body Material
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water & Dust
|–
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.59 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD, 120Hz
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|401 ppi density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe<br>1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – India
|5G
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – Europe<br>1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – India
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Videos
|[email protected]
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm
HDR
[email protected]/60fps
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, OxygenOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 33W
|Wireless Charging
|No
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Wi Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|No
