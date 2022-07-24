Advertisement
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
OnePlus is launching a new Nord CE which has got a moniker 2 Lite at the end. The OnePlus is unveiling a new smartphone, the coming smartphone of the company will be a mid-ranger. A Tipster has shared some specifications of this newcomer. The coming device will be named a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This device got a Chipset of Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), to give more power to this device and it has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the phone to make the device ultra fast. Also, there is a GPU of Adreno 619 under the hood of this OnePlus’s Nord CE 2 Lite. The coming device has got a 6.58 Inches big screen size and It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan

It is expected to be start form Rs. 56,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite specification

BODY
Dimensions164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm (6.47 x 2.98 x 0.33 in)
Weight195 g (6.88 oz)
ColorsBlack Dusk, Blue Tide
Body MaterialGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & Dust
DISPLAY
Size6.59 inches
TypeIPS LCD, 120Hz
Resolutions1080 x 2412 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI401 ppi density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Europe<br>1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 19, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – India
5G1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – Europe<br>1, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA – India
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected]
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm
HDR
[email protected]/60fps
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, OxygenOS 12.1
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPUAdreno 619
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 33W
Wireless ChargingNo
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck
SensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Wi FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCNo

