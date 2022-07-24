Advertisement
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus plans to release the Nord CE 2 smartphone. OnePlus will release a new Nord smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone. The phone contains a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specification

Display
TypeAMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ (Bright in Day Light)
Screen Size6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen to body ratio)
Resolutions1080 x 2400 FHD+, 20:9 ratio, Display (~387 ppi density)
ProtectCorning Gorilla Glass 5
WideVineL1 ( Full HD Stream )
Built
Dimensions(L)160.6 x (W)73.2 x (Slim)7.8mm
Weight173g
ColorsGrey Mirror, Blue
Network
NetworkGSM (2G) / HSDPA (3G) / LTE
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 40, 41, 66 (19 Bands)
5G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 41, 66, 77, 78 (13 Bands)
Performance
OSAndroid 11, Oxygen OS 11
Processor (CPU)Octa-Core ( 2.4GHz, 2.0GHz , 2Cortex-A78, 6Cortex-A55 )
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900 5G (6nm)
GPUMali G68 MC4
SD CardYES
RAM6GB, 8GB ( LPDDR4X )
Storage128GB (UFS 2.2)
Camera
Triple64MP (wide), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro)
Featurepanorama, LED Flash, HDR
Videos4K 30fps (2160p)
Selfie Camera
Single16MP (wide)
FeatureBeauty, HDR
Videos1080p 30fps (FHD+)
Connectivity
Wi-Fiwi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual band, wi-fi direct, Hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2dp, LE
RadioYES
NFCYES
Battery
Charger65W Fast Charging
BatteryLi-Po 4500mAh, Not Remove
TypeType C
Basic
SimDual Sim Slot (Hybrid) , Dual Nano Sim
SensorsFingerprint Sensor( Under Display), Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
SpeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYES, A-GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russian), GALILEO (European), BDS (China), QZSS (Japan)
PUBG Graphics
SMOOTHLow, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme ( 60 fps )
BalancedLow, Medium, High, Ultra
HDLow, Medium, High, Ultra
HDRUltra
Ultra HDNot
UHDNot

