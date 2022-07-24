OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus plans to release the Nord CE 2 smartphone. OnePlus will release a new Nord smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone. The phone contains a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 specification
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ (Bright in Day Light)
|Screen Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen to body ratio)
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 FHD+, 20:9 ratio, Display (~387 ppi density)
|Protect
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|WideVine
|L1 ( Full HD Stream )
|Built
|Dimensions
|(L)160.6 x (W)73.2 x (Slim)7.8mm
|Weight
|173g
|Colors
|Grey Mirror, Blue
|Network
|Network
|GSM (2G) / HSDPA (3G) / LTE
|4G Bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 40, 41, 66 (19 Bands)
|5G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 41, 66, 77, 78 (13 Bands)
|Performance
|OS
|Android 11, Oxygen OS 11
|Processor (CPU)
|Octa-Core ( 2.4GHz, 2.0GHz , 2Cortex-A78, 6Cortex-A55 )
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali G68 MC4
|SD Card
|YES
|RAM
|6GB, 8GB ( LPDDR4X )
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 2.2)
|Camera
|Triple
|64MP (wide), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro)
|Feature
|panorama, LED Flash, HDR
|Videos
|4K 30fps (2160p)
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16MP (wide)
|Feature
|Beauty, HDR
|Videos
|1080p 30fps (FHD+)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual band, wi-fi direct, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2dp, LE
|Radio
|YES
|NFC
|YES
|Battery
|Charger
|65W Fast Charging
|Battery
|Li-Po 4500mAh, Not Remove
|Type
|Type C
|Basic
|Sim
|Dual Sim Slot (Hybrid) , Dual Nano Sim
|Sensors
|Fingerprint Sensor( Under Display), Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
|Speaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|YES, A-GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russian), GALILEO (European), BDS (China), QZSS (Japan)
|PUBG Graphics
|SMOOTH
|Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme ( 60 fps )
|Balanced
|Low, Medium, High, Ultra
|HD
|Low, Medium, High, Ultra
|HDR
|Ultra
|Ultra HD
|Not
|UHD
|Not
Also Read
OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus is planning to launch a new budget Nord smartphone called the...