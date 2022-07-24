OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus plans to release the Nord CE 2 smartphone. OnePlus will release a new Nord smartphone. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone. The phone contains a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 73,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specification

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ (Bright in Day Light) Screen Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen to body ratio) Resolutions 1080 x 2400 FHD+, 20:9 ratio, Display (~387 ppi density) Protect Corning Gorilla Glass 5 WideVine L1 ( Full HD Stream )

Built Dimensions (L)160.6 x (W)73.2 x (Slim)7.8mm Weight 173g Colors Grey Mirror, Blue

Network Network GSM (2G) / HSDPA (3G) / LTE 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 40, 41, 66 (19 Bands) 5G Bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 41, 66, 77, 78 (13 Bands)

Performance OS Android 11, Oxygen OS 11 Processor (CPU) Octa-Core ( 2.4GHz, 2.0GHz , 2Cortex-A78, 6Cortex-A55 ) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G (6nm) GPU Mali G68 MC4 SD Card YES RAM 6GB, 8GB ( LPDDR4X ) Storage 128GB (UFS 2.2)

Camera Triple 64MP (wide), 8MP (ultrawide), 2MP (macro) Feature panorama, LED Flash, HDR Videos 4K 30fps (2160p)

Selfie Camera Single 16MP (wide) Feature Beauty, HDR Videos 1080p 30fps (FHD+)

Connectivity Wi-Fi wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual band, wi-fi direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2dp, LE Radio YES NFC YES

Battery Charger 65W Fast Charging Battery Li-Po 4500mAh, Not Remove Type Type C

Basic Sim Dual Sim Slot (Hybrid) , Dual Nano Sim Sensors Fingerprint Sensor( Under Display), Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass Speaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS YES, A-GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russian), GALILEO (European), BDS (China), QZSS (Japan)

PUBG Graphics SMOOTH Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme ( 60 fps ) Balanced Low, Medium, High, Ultra HD Low, Medium, High, Ultra HDR Ultra Ultra HD Not UHD Not

