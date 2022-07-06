OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus Nord N20 Price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus is planning to launch a new budget Nord smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N20 SE very soon. The Device Pack includes a 5000 maH battery. This Nord Device passed through several locations.
The website revealed every information regarding this device, which has a 6.56-inch screen with full HD quality and measures 163.74 75.03 7.99mm. The display has a brightness of nits. This is a budget-friendly smartphone that piques people’s interest; it is the cheapest phone that people can easily carry.
|Released
|13 September, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.56”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|400 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|RINGGING & VIBRATING
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|13MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|8 MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The OnePlus Nord N20 SE Price is Rs 36,999 in Pakistan.
