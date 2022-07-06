OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus is planning to launch a new budget Nord smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N20 SE very soon. The Device Pack includes a 5000 maH battery. This Nord Device passed through several locations.

The website revealed every information regarding this device, which has a 6.56-inch screen with full HD quality and measures 163.74 75.03 7.99mm. The display has a brightness of nits. This is a budget-friendly smartphone that piques people’s interest; it is the cheapest phone that people can easily carry.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE specs

Released 13 September, 2022 Status Coming Soon

Design

Protection Gorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type IPS Size 6.56" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 400 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types RINGGING & VIBRATING Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 13MP+2MP Selfie Camera 8 MP Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 CPU OCTA CORE RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Connectivity Bluetooth YES Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable

Price in Pakistan The OnePlus Nord N20 SE Price is Rs 36,999 in Pakistan.