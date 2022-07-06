Advertisement
OnePlus Nord N20 SE price in Pakistan & specs

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

OnePlus is planning to launch a new budget Nord smartphone called the OnePlus Nord N20 SE very soon. The Device Pack includes a 5000 maH battery. This Nord Device passed through several locations.

The website revealed every information regarding this device, which has a 6.56-inch screen with full HD quality and measures 163.74 75.03 7.99mm. The display has a brightness of nits. This is a budget-friendly smartphone that piques people’s interest; it is the cheapest phone that people can easily carry.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE specs

Released13 September, 2022
StatusComing Soon

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.56”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density400 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRINGGING & VIBRATING
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary13MP+2MP
Selfie Camera8 MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
CPUOCTA CORE
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage64 GB

Connectivity

BluetoothYES
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable
Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE Price is Rs 36,999 in Pakistan.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord N20 Price in Pakistan & Specs
OnePlus Nord N20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus Nord N20 Price in Pakistan OnePlus Nord N20 Price in Pakistan...

