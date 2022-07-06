OnePlus Nord 2T Price in Pakistan & Features
The May-unveiled OnePlus Nord 2T made its debut in Pakistan. It is...
OnePlus Nord N300 5G is going to launch by OnePlus this year in September. A very smart mobile to use in Pakistan.
5-Handset 6.49-inch HD screen. Display refreshes at 90Hz. Android 11 is used. Fingerprint scanners secure others’ data.
The phone’s Snapdragon 480 Chip powers it. SoC will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. This budget-friendly phone is easy to buy. This phone has a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth camera with LED flash. 16 MP selfie camera.
Nord N300 5G’s battery is 5000 maH.
|Released
|26 September, 2022
|Status
|Available
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSADPA
|4G Network
|LTE
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|6.49”
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|388 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Camera
|Primary
|13 MP+2 MP+2 MP
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 11
Hardware
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 480
|CPU
|OCTA CORE
|RAM (Memory)
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|64 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v40
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Battery
