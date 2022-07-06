Advertisement
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus Nord N300 5G specification & price in Pakistan
Articles
OnePlus Nord N300 5G

OnePlus Nord N300 5G is going to  launch by  OnePlus this year in September. A very smart mobile to use in Pakistan.

5-Handset 6.49-inch HD screen. Display refreshes at 90Hz. Android 11 is used. Fingerprint scanners secure others’ data.

The phone’s Snapdragon 480 Chip powers it. SoC will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. This budget-friendly phone is easy to buy. This phone has a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth camera with LED flash. 16 MP selfie camera.

Nord N300 5G’s battery is 5000 maH.

OnePlus Nord N300 specification

General

Released26 September, 2022
StatusAvailable

Design

ProtectionGorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSADPA
4G NetworkLTE

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size6.49”
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density388 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Camera

Primary13 MP+2 MP+2 MP
Selfie Camera16MP

Software

Operating SystemANDROID 11

Hardware

ChipsetSnapdragon 480
CPUOCTA CORE
RAM (Memory)4 GB
Internal Storage64 GB
Connectivity

BluetoothYES v40
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G price is Rs 69,999 in Pakistan.

