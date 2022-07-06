OnePlus Nord N300 5G is going to launch by OnePlus this year in September. A very smart mobile to use in Pakistan.

5-Handset 6.49-inch HD screen. Display refreshes at 90Hz. Android 11 is used. Fingerprint scanners secure others’ data.

The phone’s Snapdragon 480 Chip powers it. SoC will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. This budget-friendly phone is easy to buy. This phone has a 13 MP main camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth camera with LED flash. 16 MP selfie camera.

Nord N300 5G’s battery is 5000 maH.

OnePlus Nord N300 specification

General

Released 26 September, 2022 Status Available

Design

Protection Gorilla Glass

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSADPA 4G Network LTE Display Display Type IPS Size 6.49" Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Pixel Density 388 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Camera Primary 13 MP+2 MP+2 MP Selfie Camera 16MP Software Operating System ANDROID 11 Hardware Chipset Snapdragon 480 CPU OCTA CORE RAM (Memory) 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB Connectivity Bluetooth YES v40 Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 23.1, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 MAh Placement Non-Removable Price in Pakistan The OnePlus Nord N300 5G price is Rs 69,999 in Pakistan.