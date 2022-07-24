Only $220 for the Honor Pad 8 Tablet

The Honor Pad 8 is designed for multimedia entertainment on a large screen.

The gadget is just 520 grammes thick and 6.9mm thick.

The Honor Pad 8 is designed for multimedia entertainment on a large screen.

The updated Pad V7 has a bigger display and add-on keyboard.

At a recent launch event, Honor showcased a number of new devices, including the Honor Pad 8. An upgraded version of last year’s Pad V7 with a larger display and an add-on keyboard is now available.

The tablet boasts a 12-inch LCD with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels and minimal bezels on both sides. The top bezel has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, as well as a 5MP rear camera in a bigger housing. The gadget is just 520 grammes thick and 6.9mm thick.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM choices but just a single 128GB storage option. Honor hasn’t mentioned a microSD card slot, so we can only presume there isn’t one.

The tablet is designed for multimedia entertainment on a large screen. Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 supports over 6,000 applications and offers seamless split-screen functionality. You may also sync the tablet with compatible Honor cellphones.

A 7,250 mAh battery is on board, and it supports 22.5W rapid charging.

the tablet will be available for $220 in White, Blue, and Mint Green colour variants. It is now only accessible in China, but it will be offered in other regions later this year.

