Oppo A55s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Oppo A55s

Oppo A55s Comes with Android 11, 6.5 inches IPS LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G,Triple Rear and 8MP Selfie Cameras, 6GB RAM 8GB RAM, and 128GB ROM.

Oppo A55s price in Pakistan

Oppo A55s Price is RS. 36,300/-

Oppo A55s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side moned), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
