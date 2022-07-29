Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan & features
The Oppo A77 is anticipated to launch in Pakistan soon. The Oppo...
The Oppo A77 was released in May 2017 with 4G connection, and as was predicted, the firm has now unveiled its 5G variant with a more contemporary look and improved specifications.
A 6.56″ HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of maximum brightness serves as the foundation of the Oppo A77 5G.
The 8MP selfie camera, which has a lower quality than the 16MP unit on the 4G edition, includes a notch in the screen that uses 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.
A rectangular camera island with two LED flash modules and a few cameras—a 48MP main and a 2MP depth camera—is located around the rear of the device. In fact, the former can capture images with 108MP using some software tricks.
The Oppo Glow design, which the firm claims make the smartphone’s rear panel scratch- and wear-resistant, is displayed there.
The Oppo A77 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 58,999.
Oppo A77 5G Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ocean Blue, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 58,999) Price in USD: $NA
