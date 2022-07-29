Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo A77 was released in May 2017 with 4G connection, and as was predicted, the firm has now unveiled its 5G variant with a more contemporary look and improved specifications.

A 6.56″ HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of maximum brightness serves as the foundation of the Oppo A77 5G.

The 8MP selfie camera, which has a lower quality than the 16MP unit on the 4G edition, includes a notch in the screen that uses 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

A rectangular camera island with two LED flash modules and a few cameras—a 48MP main and a 2MP depth camera—is located around the rear of the device. In fact, the former can capture images with 108MP using some software tricks.

The Oppo Glow design, which the firm claims make the smartphone’s rear panel scratch- and wear-resistant, is displayed there.

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 58,999.

Oppo A77 5G Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Ocean Blue, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame , Plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)

Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)

