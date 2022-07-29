Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

The Oppo A77 was released in May 2017 with 4G connection, and as was predicted, the firm has now unveiled its 5G variant with a more contemporary look and improved specifications.

A 6.56″ HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of maximum brightness serves as the foundation of the Oppo A77 5G.

The 8MP selfie camera, which has a lower quality than the 16MP unit on the 4G edition, includes a notch in the screen that uses 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

A rectangular camera island with two LED flash modules and a few cameras—a 48MP main and a 2MP depth camera—is located around the rear of the device. In fact, the former can capture images with 108MP using some software tricks.

The Oppo Glow design, which the firm claims make the smartphone’s rear panel scratch- and wear-resistant, is displayed there.

Advertisement

Oppo A77 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 58,999.

Oppo A77 5G Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOcean Blue, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 53% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 58,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Advertisement

 

Also Read

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo A77 price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo A77 is anticipated to launch in Pakistan soon. The Oppo...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy a31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C21 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and specs
OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story