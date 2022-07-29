Advertisement
OPPO A77 price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo A77 is anticipated to launch in Pakistan soon. The Oppo A76, which was unveiled earlier this year, will be replaced by it. Reports surfaced that the Oppo A77 will launch in the country by the first week of August.

The planned offering’s price and other details are also disclosed in the report.

It’s important to keep in mind that the Oppo A77 is a 4G device and not the 5G version that made its debut in the Thailand market last month.

Between August 1 and August 5, the week after next, the smartphone might become legally available in the nation.

According to the rumor, the Oppo A77 would have a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Helio G35 CPU is said to be its power source. The smartphone will include 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card slot.

A 5,000mAh battery cell that supports 33W fast charging is expected to power the tablet. According to reports, the Oppo A77 has an 8MP front-facing selfie camera, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 2MP secondary camera.

Software-wise, it will come pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,560.

Oppo A77 Specifications:

 Display Size 5.5″ inches
 Camera 16MP
 RAM 4GB
 BATTERY 3200mAH
 NETWORK
 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700  / 1900 / 2100
 4G bands LTE 2600 / 2100 / 1900 / 1800 / 1700 / 2100 / 850
 GPRS YES
 EDGE YES
 LOUNCH
 Announced July 2017
 Status Available
 BODY
 SIM Single SIM ( nano-sim) / Dual SIM ( Dual stand-by)
 Weight 150 grams
 Build Corning Gorilla Glass 5
 PLATFORM
 OS Android OS, 7.0
 CPU Octa-core
 Chipset MediaTek MT6750T
 GPU Mali T860
 DISPLAY
 Type SUPER AMOLED, touchscreen, 16M colors
 Size 5.5″ Inches
 Resolution 1080×1920  Pixels
 Multitouch YES
 Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
 MEMORY
 Card slot MicroSD, UP to 256GB (dedicated card slot)
 Internal 4GB RAM, 64GB internal Memory
 SOUND
 Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration
 Loudspeaker YES
 CAMERA
 Back 16MP
 Front 13MP
 Features Face detection, geo tagging, simultaneous, touch focus, smile detection, panorama, Auto HDR
 Video 1080p
 BATTERY
 info Non-removable,  Li-Ion battery
 Stand by 280 Hours
 Talk Time –
 Music Play –
 More Features
 Color Rose Gold, Gold
 WLAN Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
 GPS YES
 Bloutooth 4.2 A2DP LE
 NFC YES
 Sensor fingerprint , accelerometer,  gyro, proximity, compass
 Radio FM Radio
 JAVA NO
 Browser HTML5
 SMS YES
 MMS YES
 Email YES
 Ringtones MP3, Notification Ringtone, Alarm Tone

 

 

