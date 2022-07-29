OPPO A77 price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo A77 is anticipated to launch in Pakistan soon. The Oppo A76, which was unveiled earlier this year, will be replaced by it. Reports surfaced that the Oppo A77 will launch in the country by the first week of August.

The planned offering’s price and other details are also disclosed in the report.

It’s important to keep in mind that the Oppo A77 is a 4G device and not the 5G version that made its debut in the Thailand market last month.

Between August 1 and August 5, the week after next, the smartphone might become legally available in the nation.

According to the rumor, the Oppo A77 would have a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Helio G35 CPU is said to be its power source. The smartphone will include 8GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card slot.

A 5,000mAh battery cell that supports 33W fast charging is expected to power the tablet. According to reports, the Oppo A77 has an 8MP front-facing selfie camera, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 2MP secondary camera.

Software-wise, it will come pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12.

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A77 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 42,560.

Oppo A77 Specifications:

Display Size 5.5″ inches Camera 16MP RAM 4GB BATTERY 3200mAH NETWORK 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE 2600 / 2100 / 1900 / 1800 / 1700 / 2100 / 850 GPRS YES EDGE YES LOUNCH Announced July 2017 Status Available BODY SIM Single SIM ( nano-sim) / Dual SIM ( Dual stand-by) Weight 150 grams Build Corning Gorilla Glass 5 PLATFORM OS Android OS, 7.0 CPU Octa-core Chipset MediaTek MT6750T GPU Mali T860 DISPLAY Type SUPER AMOLED, touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5″ Inches Resolution 1080×1920 Pixels Multitouch YES Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 MEMORY Card slot MicroSD, UP to 256GB (dedicated card slot) Internal 4GB RAM, 64GB internal Memory SOUND Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration Loudspeaker YES CAMERA Back 16MP Front 13MP Features Face detection, geo tagging, simultaneous, touch focus, smile detection, panorama, Auto HDR Video 1080p BATTERY info Non-removable, Li-Ion battery Stand by 280 Hours Talk Time – Music Play – More Features Color Rose Gold, Gold WLAN Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot GPS YES Bloutooth 4.2 A2DP LE NFC YES Sensor fingerprint , accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Radio FM Radio JAVA NO Browser HTML5 SMS YES MMS YES Email YES Ringtones MP3, Notification Ringtone, Alarm Tone

