Oppo A97 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo A55s price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A55s Comes with Android 11, 6.5 inches IPS LCD Display, MediaTek...
Oppo, a manufacturer of smartphones, is introducing the Oppo A97 to the market. Oppo is working on a new handset in its A-series of smartphones. Oppo A97 will be the name of the upcoming high-end phone. You may expect it to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is utilised in high-end smartphones. This chipset of the Oppo A97 will provide excellent performance to the user. This smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Another notable feature of this device is the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.
Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
