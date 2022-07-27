Advertisement
Oppo A97 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Oppo A97 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo A97

Oppo, a manufacturer of smartphones, is introducing the Oppo A97 to the market. Oppo is working on a new handset in its A-series of smartphones. Oppo A97 will be the name of the upcoming high-end phone. You may expect it to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is utilised in high-end smartphones. This chipset of the Oppo A97 will provide excellent performance to the user. This smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Another notable feature of this device is the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Oppo A97 specification

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

