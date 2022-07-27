Oppo A97 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo, a manufacturer of smartphones, is introducing the Oppo A97 to the market. Oppo is working on a new handset in its A-series of smartphones. Oppo A97 will be the name of the upcoming high-end phone. You may expect it to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is utilised in high-end smartphones. This chipset of the Oppo A97 will provide excellent performance to the user. This smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Another notable feature of this device is the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan

Oppo A97 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Oppo A97 specification

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Deep sea blue, Cherry blossom Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

