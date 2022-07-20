Advertisement
OPPO Enco X2 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Enco X2 wireless earbuds

  • The 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm.
  • Enco X2 wireless earbuds are a significant step forward over last year’s TWS.
  • Other outstanding features are high-quality codecs.
The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and active-noise cancellation at an inexpensive price. Other outstanding features are high-quality codecs and wireless charging.

OPO’s selection of wireless headphones has grown over the years, and several of them have been praised for their remarkable sound quality. There is no doubt that the  X2 is a significant step forward over the Enco X from last year, which was already a fantastic set of TWS earbuds. The 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers used in the twin coaxial speakers give a fantastic audio experience for the price.

OPPO Enco X2 price in Pakistan

The expected amount of  Enco X2 is Rs. 31030.78/-

OPPO Enco X2 specification

SpecificationOPPO Enco X2
ColorsWhite and Black
Driver11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm
Speaker sensitivity118dB @1kHz
Frequency response range20Hz ~ 40kHz
Noise cancellation depth45dB
Bluetooth codecLHDC/LDAC/AAC/SBC
Bluetooth versionBluetooth 5.2
Effective Bluetooth range10m
Battery capacity57mAh (earbud)/566mAh (charging case)
Port(s)USB Type-C
IP RatingIP54
Weight
  • Earbuds: 4.7 grams each
  • Charging case: 47 grams
  • Combined weight: 56.4 grams

Honor Earbuds 3 Pro review: great sound and comfort
Honor Earbuds 3 Pro review: great sound and comfort

I evaluated the Honor Magic Earbuds in 2020. Honor Earbuds 3 Pro...

