OPPO Enco X2 price in Pakistan & specification

The 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm.

Enco X2 wireless earbuds are a significant step forward over last year’s TWS.

Other outstanding features are high-quality codecs.

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and active-noise cancellation at an inexpensive price. Other outstanding features are high-quality codecs and wireless charging.

OPO’s selection of wireless headphones has grown over the years, and several of them have been praised for their remarkable sound quality. There is no doubt that the X2 is a significant step forward over the Enco X from last year, which was already a fantastic set of TWS earbuds. The 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers used in the twin coaxial speakers give a fantastic audio experience for the price.

OPPO Enco X2 price in Pakistan

The expected amount of Enco X2 is Rs. 31030.78/-

OPPO Enco X2 specification

Specification OPPO Enco X2 Colors White and Black Driver 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm Speaker sensitivity 118dB @1kHz Frequency response range 20Hz ~ 40kHz Noise cancellation depth 45dB Bluetooth codec LHDC/LDAC/AAC/SBC Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.2 Effective Bluetooth range 10m Battery capacity 57mAh (earbud)/566mAh (charging case) Port(s) USB Type-C IP Rating IP54 Weight Earbuds: 4.7 grams each

Charging case: 47 grams

