OPPO Enco X2 price in Pakistan & specification

The OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and active-noise cancellation at an inexpensive price. Other outstanding features are high-quality codecs and wireless charging.
OPO’s selection of wireless headphones has grown over the years, and several of them have been praised for their remarkable sound quality. There is no doubt that the X2 is a significant step forward over the Enco X from last year, which was already a fantastic set of TWS earbuds. The 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers used in the twin coaxial speakers give a fantastic audio experience for the price.
The expected amount of Enco X2 is Rs. 31030.78/-
|Specification
|OPPO Enco X2
|Colors
|White and Black
|Driver
|11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm
|Speaker sensitivity
|118dB @1kHz
|Frequency response range
|20Hz ~ 40kHz
|Noise cancellation depth
|45dB
|Bluetooth codec
|LHDC/LDAC/AAC/SBC
|Bluetooth version
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Effective Bluetooth range
|10m
|Battery capacity
|57mAh (earbud)/566mAh (charging case)
|Port(s)
|USB Type-C
|IP Rating
|IP54
|Weight
