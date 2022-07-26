Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

ColorOS Update of Oppo F17, A73 will be based on Android 12
The official ColorOS 12 upgrade for the Oppo F17 and Oppo A73...
The Oppo F17 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top of the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It boasts a 6.44″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint sensor on the bottom for biometric authentication and a notch on top for the 16MP front camera.
A quad camera arrangement in the form of a square at the back includes two 2MP mono cameras, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP primary camera.
The 4,015 mAh battery of the Oppo F17 comes with support for 30W fast charging and is 7.45mm thin.
The Oppo F17 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.
Oppo F17 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Price
|Price in Rs: 37,999 Price in USD: $283
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.