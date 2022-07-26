Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Oppo F17 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top of the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It boasts a 6.44″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint sensor on the bottom for biometric authentication and a notch on top for the 16MP front camera.

A quad camera arrangement in the form of a square at the back includes two 2MP mono cameras, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP primary camera.

The 4,015 mAh battery of the Oppo F17 comes with support for 30W fast charging and is 7.45mm thin.

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo F17 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Oppo F17 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Price Price in Rs: 37,999 Price in USD: $283

