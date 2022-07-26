Advertisement
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & Specs.

The Oppo F17 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top of the Snapdragon 662 SoC. It boasts a 6.44″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint sensor on the bottom for biometric authentication and a notch on top for the 16MP front camera.

A quad camera arrangement in the form of a square at the back includes two 2MP mono cameras, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP primary camera.

The 4,015 mAh battery of the Oppo F17 comes with support for 30W fast charging and is 7.45mm thin.

Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo F17 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Oppo F17 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Price

Price in Rs: 37,999    Price in USD: $283

