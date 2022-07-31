Advertisement
Edition: English
Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Oppo releases the F21 smartphone. The F17’s successor may launch in India next month. One group of tipsters believes the phone would be dubbed Oppo F19, while another suggests F21. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio, a new chipset. Oppo’s F21 sports 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protects this phone. The new Oppo sharp F21 will have 6 gigabytes of RAM.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999.

Oppo F21 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

