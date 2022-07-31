Oppo F21 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Release Date, Full Specifications & design
Oppo releases the F21 smartphone. The F17’s successor may launch in India next month. One group of tipsters believes the phone would be dubbed Oppo F19, while another suggests F21. The smartphone will be powered by Mediatek Helio, a new chipset. Oppo’s F21 sports 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. This forthcoming smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protects this phone. The new Oppo sharp F21 will have 6 gigabytes of RAM.
Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
