Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been warmly welcomed since its release, with admirers fawning over its amazing design and quickest internet connection thanks to its 5G enabled, 6nm processing, and camera capabilities.

On its debut sales day, the phone generated a great deal of excitement thanks to its superb aesthetic and distinctive Mega lens & Mega portrait feature.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G provides a great user experience with its Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 695 5G Mobile Platform, which is constructed on a 6nm technology.

It also features a slim and stylish design and a long battery life. A potent 4500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology powers the phone.

With a 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM that can be increased by 5GB using Oppo’s RAM extension, the device promises to be extremely power-efficient.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 74,999.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionSchott Xensation glass
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Price

Price in Rs: 74,999     Price in USD: $373

