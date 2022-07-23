Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been warmly welcomed since its release, with admirers fawning over its amazing design and quickest internet connection thanks to its 5G enabled, 6nm processing, and camera capabilities.

On its debut sales day, the phone generated a great deal of excitement thanks to its superb aesthetic and distinctive Mega lens & Mega portrait feature.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G provides a great user experience with its Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 695 5G Mobile Platform, which is constructed on a 6nm technology.

It also features a slim and stylish design and a long battery life. A potent 4500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology powers the phone.

With a 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM that can be increased by 5GB using Oppo’s RAM extension, the device promises to be extremely power-efficient.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 74,999.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Schott Xensation glass Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Price in Rs: 74,999 Price in USD: $373

