Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in Pakistan & Features.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched in Pakistan, Check details
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G has been warmly welcomed since its release, with admirers fawning over its amazing design and quickest internet connection thanks to its 5G enabled, 6nm processing, and camera capabilities.
On its debut sales day, the phone generated a great deal of excitement thanks to its superb aesthetic and distinctive Mega lens & Mega portrait feature.
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G provides a great user experience with its Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 695 5G Mobile Platform, which is constructed on a 6nm technology.
It also features a slim and stylish design and a long battery life. A potent 4500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Flash-charging technology powers the phone.
With a 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM that can be increased by 5GB using Oppo’s RAM extension, the device promises to be extremely power-efficient.
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 74,999.
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Schott Xensation glass
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Price
|Price in Rs: 74,999 Price in USD: $373
