Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo launches the F21 Pro 5G. Oppo will release a high-end phone in its F-series. F21 Pro 5G is new. Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G will power the phone (6 nm). Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset. The handset includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen that users would like. Oppo F21 Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionSchott Xensation glass
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Also Read

OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched in Pakistan, Check details
OPPO F21 Pro 5G launched in Pakistan, Check details

Lahore – OPPO launches the F21 Pro 5G in Pakistan, Dual Orbit...

