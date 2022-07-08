Oppo Find X5 Lite specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Find X5 Pro Expected to be launched on May 12, 2022....
Oppo is developing a Find X5 Lite. New renders show the company’s upcoming Find-series smartphone. Oppo Find X5 Lite will be a high-end smartphone. The smartphone boasts a strong MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G68 MP4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo Find X5 will include a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight Black, Startrails Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Oppo Find X5 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 116,999.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.