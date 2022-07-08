Oppo Find X5 Lite specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo is developing a Find X5 Lite. New renders show the company’s upcoming Find-series smartphone. Oppo Find X5 Lite will be a high-end smartphone. The smartphone boasts a strong MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone’s GPU is ARM Mali-G68 MP4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo Find X5 will include a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.

Oppo Find X5 Lite specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight Black, Startrails Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 66(1700/2100 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo viewer/ editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Price in Pakistan

Oppo Find X5 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 116,999.

Also Read Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs Oppo Find X5 Pro Expected to be launched on May 12, 2022....