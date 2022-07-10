Advertisement
Oppo K7x specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo K7x

Oppo launches K7x on November 4. Thursday, the business posted on Weibo. The official poster shows that this phone has 5G. The Oppo K7x smartphone is comparable to the August 2018 Oppo K7. This smartphone is secret. Oppo’s K7x was detected on TENAA with the model number PERM00 earlier this month. The upcoming Oppo K7x will use a MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G processor (7 nm). 7 nm chipset with 5G support. It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. Oppo sharp K7x has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Oppo K7x specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable (2.3 Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Price in Pakistan

Oppo K7x price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

Also Read

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is 23,999...

