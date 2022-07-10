Oppo K7x specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo launches K7x on November 4. Thursday, the business posted on Weibo. The official poster shows that this phone has 5G. The Oppo K7x smartphone is comparable to the August 2018 Oppo K7. This smartphone is secret. Oppo’s K7x was detected on TENAA with the model number PERM00 earlier this month. The upcoming Oppo K7x will use a MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G processor (7 nm). 7 nm chipset with 5G support. It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. Oppo sharp K7x has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.

Oppo K7x specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC3 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro -EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable (2.3 Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Price in Pakistan

Oppo K7x price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.

