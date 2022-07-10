Oppo K7x specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo a16e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo a16e price in Pakistan Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is 23,999...
Oppo launches K7x on November 4. Thursday, the business posted on Weibo. The official poster shows that this phone has 5G. The Oppo K7x smartphone is comparable to the August 2018 Oppo K7. This smartphone is secret. Oppo’s K7x was detected on TENAA with the model number PERM00 earlier this month. The upcoming Oppo K7x will use a MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G processor (7 nm). 7 nm chipset with 5G support. It has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. Oppo sharp K7x has a 6.5-inch screen with 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6853V Dimensity 720 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 12 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable (2.3 Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 100% in 65 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Oppo K7x price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999.
