  Oppo Pad 2 Air specification & price in Pakistan
Oppo Pad 2 Air specification & price in Pakistan

Oppo Pad 2 Air

Oppo Pad 2 Air is expected to be released soon. This Tab has an Android 12 OS System/10.3 inches Display.  This is A-Affordable Tablet For All, Offering 6/8 GB Ram+128 GB+256 GB Inner Storage. The Latest Android Pad 2 Air Tab has a 12 MP Rea Camer and a& 8 MP Selfie Camera.

Oppo Pad 2 Air specs

General

Released28 December, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Price33999

Design

Dimensions252.2 x 163.8 x 7.1 mm
Weight507 g
Colors
Black/Silver/ Purple
Network

Dual SIMNO
2G NetworkNO
3G NetworkNO
4G NetworkYES

Display

Display TypeIPS
Size10.3”
Resolution1200 x 2000 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Pixel Density274 PPI
Touch ScreenYES

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Camera

Primary12MP
Selfie Camera8MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12
Hardware

ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
CPUOcta-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
GPUAdreno 610
RAM (Memory)6 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB

Connectivity

BluetoothYes, 5.2
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity7100 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable
Oppo Pad 2 Air price in Pakistan

The price will be ₨ 33,999/- in pakistan.

