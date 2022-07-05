Oppo Pad 2 Air specification & price in Pakistan

Oppo Pad 2 Air is expected to be released soon. This Tab has an Android 12 OS System/10.3 inches Display. This is A-Affordable Tablet For All, Offering 6/8 GB Ram+128 GB+256 GB Inner Storage. The Latest Android Pad 2 Air Tab has a 12 MP Rea Camer and a& 8 MP Selfie Camera.

Oppo Pad 2 Air specs

Advertisement General Released 28 December, 2022 Status Coming Soon Price 33999 Design Advertisement Dimensions 252.2 x 163.8 x 7.1 mm Weight 507 g Colors

Camera Primary 12MP Selfie Camera 8MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670) GPU Adreno 610 RAM (Memory) 6 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, 5.2 Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 7100 MAh Placement Non-Removable Oppo Pad 2 Air price in Pakistan The price will be ₨ 33,999/- in pakistan.

