Oppo Pad 2 Air specification & price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 lite Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Lite price in Pakistan: Oppo Reno 8 Lite price...
Oppo Pad 2 Air is expected to be released soon. This Tab has an Android 12 OS System/10.3 inches Display. This is A-Affordable Tablet For All, Offering 6/8 GB Ram+128 GB+256 GB Inner Storage. The Latest Android Pad 2 Air Tab has a 12 MP Rea Camer and a& 8 MP Selfie Camera.
|Released
|28 December, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Price
|33999
Design
|Dimensions
|252.2 x 163.8 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|507 g
|Colors
Black/Silver/ Purple
|Dual SIM
|NO
|2G Network
|NO
|3G Network
|NO
|4G Network
|YES
Display
|Display Type
|IPS
|Size
|10.3”
|Resolution
|1200 x 2000 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Pixel Density
|274 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|12MP
|Selfie Camera
|8MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|RAM (Memory)
|6 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.2
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|7100 MAh
|Placement
|Non-Removable
The price will be ₨ 33,999/- in pakistan.
