Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 7A specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7A specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 7A specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7A

Advertisement

Oppo is introducing Reno 7A. Oppo Reno 7A is a high-end smartphone from the company’s Reno-series. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 695 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo Reno 7A boasts a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. Oppo’s Reno 7A will have 6GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 7A specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12
Dimensions159.7 x 73.4 x 76mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Black, Dream Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 SoC
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (macro sensor) LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68-rated dust and water resistance, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon. Reno 8 Pro Plus...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 1 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel Vision 1 price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel A49 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A49 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story