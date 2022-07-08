Oppo Reno 7A specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo is introducing Reno 7A. Oppo Reno 7A is a high-end smartphone from the company’s Reno-series. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 695 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo Reno 7A boasts a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. Oppo’s Reno 7A will have 6GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno 7A specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.4 x 76mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Black, Dream Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP ( depth sensor) + 2 MP (macro sensor) LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68-rated dust and water resistance, Document editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

Price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.

