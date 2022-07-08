Oppo Reno 7A specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan
OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon. Reno 8 Pro Plus...
Oppo is introducing Reno 7A. Oppo Reno 7A is a high-end smartphone from the company’s Reno-series. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 695 SoC, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processing to make it ultrafast. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The new Oppo Reno 7A boasts a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. Oppo’s Reno 7A will have 6GB of RAM.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.4 x 76mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Black, Dream Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (macro sensor) LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68-rated dust and water resistance, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Oppo Reno 7A price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999.
