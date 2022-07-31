Oppo Reno 7Z price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo Pad 2 Air specification & price in Pakistan
Oppo will release Reno 7Z. Oppo has announced a new phone in Thailand. Reno-series phone will be above mid-range. Oppo Reno 7Z is its name. Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G will power the phone (6 nm). To offer Oppo’s Reno 7Z extra power, it boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone boasts a 6.4-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen that customers will like. Oppo Reno 7Z will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. Reno 7Z from Oppo must be quick because to its SoC and 8GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. Oppo 7Z has 3 cameras.
Oppo Reno 7Z will cost Rs. 44,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Rainbow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging USB Power Delivery
