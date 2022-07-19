Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro were released globally for $375

Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution.

Oppo Reno 8 and 8 Pro come globally a month after China. Always, worldwide variations differ from Chinese ones. Reno 8 is an improvement over the Chinese model, and Reno 8 Pro is similar to Reno 8 Pro+.

The standard Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pro model, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch screen, which is a bit bigger. It is also a 1080p AMOLED screen, but it has a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 1 billion colours, HDR10+, and a higher peak brightness.

Both phones have high-end chipsets, but the Reno 8 only has a Dimensity 1300 chipset while the Reno 8 Pro has a Dimensity 8100 Max SoC. Both phones have between 8GB and 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. There is no SD card slot.

On both phones, the camera setups are the same, with a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Oppo’s own MariSilicon X chip is in charge of image processing.

The battery specs are also the same, with a 4,500 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 80W and in reverse.

On the world market, the Oppo Reno 8 starts at $375, while the Pro will cost $575.

