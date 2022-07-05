Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo F19 Price Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. The...
OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market, Included Oppo Reno 8. Reno Pro, Reno 8 Pro Plus & Its Latest Version Oppo Remo 8a Comes With 4500 maH Battery/AMOLED Display & 50 MP REar Main Camera. It has Another 2 MP Macro Camera+2 MP Depth Camera. The Reno 8a Offer 6.43 inches Screen.
|Released
|31 December, 2022
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Price
|66999
Design
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 G
|Protection
|Gorilla Glass
|Colors
Black/ Blue/ Gold
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43”
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Display Colors
|16 M COLOR
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS
Media
|Alert Types
|Ring and Vibrate
|Ring Tones
|BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|50MP+2MP+2MP
|Selfie Camera
|32MP
Software
|Operating System
|Android 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|RAM (Memory)
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Card Slot
|microSDXC
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP/ LE
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS
Battery
