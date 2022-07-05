Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon.

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon.

Reno 8 Pro Plus & Its Latest Version Oppo Remo 8a Comes With 4500 maH Battery/AMOLED Display & 50 MP REar Main Camera.

It has Another 2 MP Macro Camera+2 MP Depth Camera.

Advertisement

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market, Included Oppo Reno 8. Reno Pro, Reno 8 Pro Plus & Its Latest Version Oppo Remo 8a Comes With 4500 maH Battery/AMOLED Display & 50 MP REar Main Camera. It has Another 2 MP Macro Camera+2 MP Depth Camera. The Reno 8a Offer 6.43 inches Screen.

Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Specs

General

Released 31 December, 2022 Status Coming Soon Price 66999 Design Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 G Protection Gorilla Glass Colors

Black/ Blue/ Gold Advertisement Network Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type AMOLED Size 6.43” Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Display Colors 16 M COLOR Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS Media Alert Types Ring and Vibrate Ring Tones BUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 50MP+2MP+2MP Selfie Camera 32MP Software Operating System Android 12 Hardware Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) RAM (Memory) 8 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Card Slot microSDXC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP/ LE Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 4500 MAh Placement Non-Removable Oppo Reno 8a Price in Pakistan The expected amount of OPPO Reno 8 is ₨ 66,999/- Also Read Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs Oppo F19 Price Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. The... Advertisement

Advertisement