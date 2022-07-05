Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8a Mobile Full Specs & price in Pakistan

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon.

Advertisement
  • OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market soon.
  • Reno 8 Pro Plus & Its Latest Version Oppo Remo 8a Comes With 4500 maH Battery/AMOLED Display & 50 MP REar Main Camera.
  • It has Another 2 MP Macro Camera+2 MP Depth Camera.
Advertisement

OPPO Reno 8 Series Coms into Market, Included Oppo Reno 8. Reno Pro, Reno 8 Pro Plus & Its Latest Version Oppo Remo 8a Comes With 4500 maH Battery/AMOLED Display & 50 MP REar Main Camera. It has Another 2 MP Macro Camera+2 MP Depth Camera. The Reno 8a Offer 6.43 inches Screen.

Oppo Reno 8a Mobile  Specs

General

Released31 December, 2022
StatusComing Soon
Price66999

Design

Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
Weight179 G
ProtectionGorilla Glass
Colors
Black/ Blue/ Gold
Advertisement

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G

Display

Display TypeAMOLED
Size6.43”
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
Display Colors16 M COLOR
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS

Media

Alert TypesRing and Vibrate
Ring TonesBUILT IN & DOWNLOADABLE
LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES

Camera

Primary50MP+2MP+2MP
Selfie Camera32MP

Software

Operating SystemAndroid 12

Hardware

ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
RAM (Memory)8 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
Card SlotmicroSDXC

Connectivity

Bluetooth5.0, A2DP/ LE
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes, with A-GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO, QZSS

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity4500 MAh
PlacementNon-Removable

Oppo Reno 8a Price in Pakistan

The expected amount of OPPO Reno 8 is ₨ 66,999/-

Also Read

Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Oppo F19 Price Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story