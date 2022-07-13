Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year
Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year

Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year

Oppo Find X5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Advertisement
  • Oppo could launch a new variant for the Find X5 Pro in August.
  • Company also working on two foldable phones for 2022.
  • Oppo also expected to announce ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, Band 2, and more.
Advertisement

Digital Chat Station, a renowned Chinese tipster, has now disclosed roadmap of Oppo for the remainder of 2022. Later this year, the company reportedly intends to release a new Find X5 phone as well as two additional foldable phones.

According to the source, Company could release a new Find X5 Pro model as early as August. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but no other details have been disclosed. It will be a slightly upgraded version of the current Find X5 Pro, although there is no confirmation as of yet.

Also unknown is whether the forthcoming Find X5 Pro will have a limited edition akin to the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition released in 2021 in conjunction with Kodak.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs

After months of teasing, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone called...

Oppo is also developing new foldable smartphones for 2022, including a successor to the Find N. This device, according to DCS, may be dubbed Find N2 and has the codename “White Swan.”  is also developing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip competitor, a clamshell foldable with the codename Dragonfly.

This year, Oppo may also launch ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, Band 2, and other products. There will likely be a large debut event for the company’s foldable smartphones, where wearables and accessories may also be displayed.

Advertisement

The redesigned Find X5 Pro is anticipated to be released in August, whereas the foldable may debut in September.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Infinix Note 12i (2022) price in india expected on 25, January
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Google Pixel 7 expected to have dual eSIM support
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story