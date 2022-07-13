Oppo will release two foldables and Find X5 Pro this year

Oppo could launch a new variant for the Find X5 Pro in August.

Company also working on two foldable phones for 2022.

Oppo also expected to announce ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, Band 2, and more.

Digital Chat Station, a renowned Chinese tipster, has now disclosed roadmap of Oppo for the remainder of 2022. Later this year, the company reportedly intends to release a new Find X5 phone as well as two additional foldable phones.

According to the source, Company could release a new Find X5 Pro model as early as August. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but no other details have been disclosed. It will be a slightly upgraded version of the current Find X5 Pro, although there is no confirmation as of yet.

Also unknown is whether the forthcoming Find X5 Pro will have a limited edition akin to the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition released in 2021 in conjunction with Kodak.

Oppo is also developing new foldable smartphones for 2022, including a successor to the Find N. This device, according to DCS, may be dubbed Find N2 and has the codename “White Swan.” is also developing a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip competitor, a clamshell foldable with the codename Dragonfly.

This year, Oppo may also launch ColorOS 13, Oppo Watch 3, Band 2, and other products. There will likely be a large debut event for the company’s foldable smartphones, where wearables and accessories may also be displayed.

The redesigned Find X5 Pro is anticipated to be released in August, whereas the foldable may debut in September.